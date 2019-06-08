E.J. Ranel’s leadoff home run in the first inning was all the Madison Mallards needed as they rode the five-hit pitching led by starter Eliot Turnquist to a 3-0 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night in front of 6,578 at Warner Park.
Turnquist, a right-hander from Madison Area Technical College, only encountered trouble in the fourth inning when he got out of a one-out, bases-loaded situation. He gave up three hits and two walks in 4⅓ innings, striking out five. MATC teammate Jarrett Scheelk and Deylen Miley combined to finish the final 4⅔ innings.
Madison (11-1) got its other runs against Fond du Lac (6-6) in the sixth on RBI singles from Drew Benefield and MATC’s Nick Gile.