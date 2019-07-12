FOND DU LAC — Drew Benefield's sacrifice fly to right field drove home Timo Schau with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as the Madison Mallards defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6-5 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night.
Austin Blazevic's two-run single was the key hit in a three-run third inning, and Logan Michaels and Justice Bigbie also had run-scoring singles for the Mallards (31-15, 6-4 second half).
Relievers Aidan Tyrell, Jarrett Scheelk, Brian Weissert and Leon Davidson combined to hold the Dock Spiders (19-27, 5-5) scoreless over the final four innings after Madison starter Brody Gibson allowed four hits and five earned runs over five innings.