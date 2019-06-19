Drew Benefield hit his league-leading seventh home run of the season but the Madison Mallards fell to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 9-5 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 5,631 Wednesday night at Warner Park.

Trevor Marreel (1-1) took the loss after allowing six runs — three earned — in 1⅔ innings. The right-hander exited as Wisconsin (13-11) was in the process of scoring five runs in the second inning.

Justice Bigbie and Benefield scored on an error by the catcher to give Madison (16-7) a 2-1 lead in the first inning. Bigbie, DeForest’s Logan Michaels, and Jordan Stephens each finished with two hits for the Mallards.

Wisconsin’s TJ Reeves hit two home runs.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0