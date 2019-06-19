Drew Benefield hit his league-leading seventh home run of the season but the Madison Mallards fell to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 9-5 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 5,631 Wednesday night at Warner Park.
Trevor Marreel (1-1) took the loss after allowing six runs — three earned — in 1⅔ innings. The right-hander exited as Wisconsin (13-11) was in the process of scoring five runs in the second inning.
Justice Bigbie and Benefield scored on an error by the catcher to give Madison (16-7) a 2-1 lead in the first inning. Bigbie, DeForest’s Logan Michaels, and Jordan Stephens each finished with two hits for the Mallards.
Wisconsin’s TJ Reeves hit two home runs.