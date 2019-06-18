WAUSAU — Drew Benefield drove in five runs to lead the Madison Mallards to a 7-2 victory over the Wisconsin Woodchucks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Tuesday night before 1,014 at Athletic Park.
Benefield went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the third inning, a two-run double in the fifth and a two run homer in the seventh that provided the final margin.
Quinn Gudaitis, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, didn’t allow a run after surrendering two in the first. He struck out six over six innings, allowing three hits and two walks to earn the win for the Mallards (16-6).
Logan Michaels, a former DeForest athlete, and Justin Wiley each had two hits against the Woodchucks (12-11).