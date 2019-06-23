WASAU — Drew Benefield and Andre Nnebe homered in a decisive three-run eighth inning and the Madison Mallards staved off a rally in the ninth for a 6-5 victory over the Wisconsin Woodchucks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday in front of 1,497 at Athletic Park.
Angel Tiburcio hit a three-run homer in the ninth for Wisconsin (15-13) before pitcher Theo Denlinger retired the ensuing two hitters to preserve the win for Madison (19-8). Starter Lowell Schipper got the victory, giving up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Benefield had four hits, including a single that scored E.J. Ranel — who reached on an error — in the first inning.