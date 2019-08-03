ROCKFORD, Ill. — Madison Mallards pitcher Trevor Marreel had a tough time stopping the Rockford Rivets on Saturday night.
Marreel gave up seven runs on five hits and five walks in 4⅓ innings and the Rivets hung on for a 7-6 victory in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game at Rivets Park.
Trailing 7-4, the Mallards (38-27, 13-16 second half) produced single runs in the sixth and eighth innings and got a runner aboard in the ninth when Nick Gile walked before Nicholas Figus struck out to end the threat.
Logan Michaels went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Justice Bigbie had two hits and two RBIs.
Alex Steinbach had two hits and two RBIs for the Rivets (31-33, 12-18), who scored four runs in the first.