MEQUON — Right-hander Cole O’Connor threw five scoreless innings and three relievers allowed just two runners the rest of the way as the Madison Mallards defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks 3-0 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Wednesday night.
The Mallards (34-16, 6-8 second half) were coming off a pair of victories over the Chinooks (24-25, 8-6) on Tuesday.
The Mallards outscored Lakeshore 12-2 in the three games.
Four in HR derby
Four Mallards will be among the nine players representing the South in the Home Run Derby prior to the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Tyler Plantier, David Vinsky, Trevor Schwecke and Jake Randa will participate against nine batters from the North squad.
Plantier entered Wednesday second in home runs (11) in the Northwoods League.
MADISON ab r h bi LAKESHORE ab r h bi
Kueber ss 3 1 1 0 Dunn ss 3 0 1 0
Schwecke 2b 3 0 0 0 Clayton rf 4 0 0 0
Randa cf 4 0 2 1 Beaver c 4 0 3 0
Plantier 3b 4 0 1 0 Govern 2b 4 0 0 0
Vinsky 1b 3 1 0 0 Dey 3b 4 0 0 0
Ober lf 4 0 1 0 Buis lf 3 0 1 0
Forestell dh 4 0 1 0 Sweeny 1b 4 0 0 0
Boone rf 4 0 0 0 Turney dh 4 0 0 0
Greenfield c 3 1 0 0 Lee cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 1 Totals 34 0 5 0
Madison 101 100 000 — 3 6 3
Lakeshore 000 000 000 — 0 5 4
E — Kueber 2, Schwecke, Dunn, Beaver, Dey 2. LOB — Madison 6, Lakeshore 9. 2B — Randa, Forestell. SB — Kueber, Plantier, Greenfield 2. CS — Ober. DP — Madison 2, Lakeshore 1.
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
O’Connor W, 2-1 5 4 0 0 1 4
Morales 2 1 0 0 1 4
Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 0
Norkus S, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lakeshore IP H R ER BB SO
McGuigan L, 2-2 6 4 3 2 2 8
Schmitt 3 2 0 0 1 2
PB — Greenfield.
T — 2:39. Att. — 1,660.