MEQUON — The Madison Mallards will have to wait to reduce their magic number.
Four pitchers allowed 23 baserunners and Lakeshore capitalized with runs in six of the first seven innings to hand the Mallards a 13-6 defeat in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night.
The Chinooks (28-35, 12-16 second half) used 11 hits and 12 walks to salvage a win in the season series, finishing at 1-7 against the Mallards (44-20, 16-12), who won 15-5 on Thursday.
The loss kept the Mallards’ magic number to four for clinching the South Division’s overall title. The Mallards, who won the first-half title, hold a six-game lead over the Kalamazoo Growlers with eight regular-season games remaining.
Mallards starter Dalton Wiggins, an NWL All-Star, allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits with four walks in four innings.
Chinooks center fielder Connor Kimple, a native of Whitefish Bay who plays for South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, powered Lakeshore’s attack. He went 4-for-5 and drove in five runs.
Dallas Beaver knocked in three runs.
Former Columbus athlete Eliot Turnquist, who pitches for MATC, relieved ineffective Chinooks starter Marko Boricich and got the victory, allowing three runs in five innings.
Trevor Schwecke hit his sixth home run of the season for the Mallards.
Infielder David Vinsky went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 14 games for the Mallards.
MADISON ab r h bi LAKESHOR ab r h bi
Kueber ss 4 1 1 0 Dunn dh 1 4 0 0
Gile ph 1 0 1 0 Clementi rf 3 4 1 1
Schwecke 2b 5 1 1 2 Beaver c 5 1 1 3
Randa dh 4 1 1 0 Kimple cf 5 1 4 5
Vinsky 1b 5 0 2 0 Smith 2b 3 0 0 1
Ober lf 4 1 2 0 Hlte-Man. 3b 4 0 2 2
Bigbie 3b 3 1 1 0 Govern ss 3 1 1 1
Boone rf 3 1 1 0 Turney lf 5 1 2 0
Greenfield c 2 0 0 1 Sweeny 1b 4 1 0 0
Cratic cf 4 0 1 2
Totals 35 6 11 5 Totals 33 13 11 13
Madison 031 000 200 — 6 11 2
Lakeshore 230 212 30x — 13 11 2
E — Kueber, Schwecke, Kimple, Govern. LOB — Madison 7, Lakeshore 11. 2B — Vinsky, Beaver, Kimple. 3B — Kueber. HR — Schwecke, Govern. SB — Dunn, Clementi 3, Govern. CS — Bigbie, Boone. DP — Lakeshore 2.
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Wiggins L, 4-4 4 6 7 6 4 1
Martinez 1.1 3 3 3 2 1
Baker 1.1 1 3 3 4 2
Hewitt 1.1 1 0 0 2 1
Lakeshore IP H R ER BB SO
Boricich 2 3 3 3 2 2
Turnquist W, 1-0 5 6 3 3 1 3
Carlsen 2 2 0 0 2 1
WP — Martinez. PB — Greenfield 2.
T — 3:04. Att. — 1,793.