Cam Cratic provides power as Mallards defeat Wisconsin Rapids
Former Madison East athlete Cam Cratic hit a three-run homer and an RBI double to help the Madison Mallards post a 6-3 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night before a crowd of 2,508 at Warner Park.

Kyle Jungers earned his first victory of the season for Madison (3-2). He allowed three runs while striking three in 5⅓ innings.

The Rafters (2-3) had a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Cratic's three-run home run in the fifth inning put Madison ahead 4-2.

