Relievers Brian Weissert, Leon Davidson and Theo Denlinger combined to pitch four scoreless innings as the Madison Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Woodchucks 5-3 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 5,731 on Friday night at Warner Park.
Weissert allowed two hits over two innings, Davidson pitched a clean eighth and Denlinger worked around two hits in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season after starter Eliot Turnquist (2-0) allowed four earned runs over five innings.
Justice Bigbie hit a run-scoring double in the third inning and Nick Gile had a two-run double in the fourth inning to lead the offense for Madison (14-4) against Wisconsin (10-9).