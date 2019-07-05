WAUSAU — Wisconsin’s Brandon Seltzer hit a walk-off grand slam against Madison’s Nick Morales in the ninth inning Friday night as the Woodchucks rallied to defeat the Mallards 9-7 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game.
Left fielder Andre Nnebe, catcher Logan Michaels and second baseman Drew Williams had driven in runs in the seven inning to give the Mallards (25-14, 0-3 second half) a 7-4 lead over the Woodchucks (19-20, 1-2).
Earlier Friday, it was announced Madison will send nine players to the Northwoods League All-Star Game on July 16 in Waterloo, Iowa.
Outfielder Ben Anderson, pitcher A.J. Archambo, outfielder Drew Benefield, infielder Justice Bigbie, pitcher Theo Denlinger, Michaels, utility player Timo Schau, pitcher Lowell Schipper and Williams all received the nod, giving the Mallards the most players at the event for the second year in a row.
The Mallards coaching staff of Donnie Scott, Shawn Brown and Daniel Goodbread will serve as the coaches for the Great Lakes Division team after Madison earned the first-half title.