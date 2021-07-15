 Skip to main content
Booyah beat Mallards on walk-off home run
Booyah beat Mallards on walk-off home run

GREEN BAY — Nadir Lewis hit a two-out, walk-off solo home run in the ninth inning to send the host Green Bay Booyah past the Madison Mallards 4-3 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday.

Starting pitcher Ryan O'hara gave up one run in six innings for Madison (6-4 second half). Green Bay (6-4) had tied the score with two runs in the eighth.

• Mallards outfielder Alex Iadisernia was one of 18 players chosen to participate in Monday's Home Run Derby in Mankato, Minnesota, the day before the league All-Star Game.

