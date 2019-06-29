ASHWAUBENON — Austin Blazevic’s grand slam highlighted another stout offensive effort as the Madison Mallards rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Green Bay Booyah in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night.
Blazevic, who is batting below .200 this season, hit his first home run in the seventh inning to extend Madison’s lead to 8-2. The Mallards (23-10) scored 11 runs against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Friday night in the first of an eight-game road trip.
Madison right-hander Lowell Schipper improved his record to 4-1, holding the Booyah (15-18) to six hits and two earned runs over five innings. Brody Gibson and Theo Denlinger each pitched two scoreless innings.