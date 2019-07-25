Ben Anderson drove home the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the Madison Mallards to a 5-4 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night before 6,458 at Warner Park.
An RBI single by Mallards catcher Logan Michaels, a DeForest native, in the seventh inning tied the game at 4.
EJ Ranel and Anderson scored on a throwing error to give Madison (35-22, 9-11 second half) a 2-1 lead in the third inning against the Rafters (36-21, 13-8).