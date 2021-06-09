Andrew Neu, Jacob Baldino pitch Mallards past Kingfish

KENOSHA — Andrew Neu pitched six shutout innings and Jacob Baldino picked up a three-inning save as the Madison Mallards posted a 7-1 victory against the Kenosha Kingfish in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Wednesday night.

Neu (1-0) allowed three hits and three walks, and had three strikeouts. Baldino allowed two hits and an unearned run in the ninth in earning his first save.

Catcher Drake Baldwin drove in a pair of runs for the Mallards, who outhit the Kingfish 10-5.