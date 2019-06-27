Andrew Bullock’s fifth-inning grand slam was the key hit in Fond du Lac’s second five-run inning of the game as the Dock Spiders rolled to an 11-5 victory against the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night at Warner Park.
Bullock finished 2-for-6 with five RBIs for the Dock Spiders (13-17), who rallied from a 4-0 deficit after the first inning.
The Mallards (21-10) took the early lead on a two-run single by Ryne Stanley and an RBI single by Drew Williams, and scored the fourth run on an error. Ben Anderson scored Madison’s fifth run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch.
Madison starter Dylan Tebrake allowed six hits and five runs, but only two were earned. The Mallards committed four errors.
Mallards reliever Brian Weissert fared worse, allowing five earned runs — including Bullock’s home run — while getting only two outs.