Alex Iadisernia's first-inning homer sparks Mallards past Kingfish

Alex Iadisernia hit a two-run home run in the first inning to spark the Madison Mallards to a 3-2 victory against the Kenosha Kingfish in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday afternoon at Warner Park.

Matt Scannell scored other run for the Mallards (16-18) on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Mallards starter Jacob Baldino (1-1) allowed one run on four hits over six innings. He walked two and recorded five strikeouts against the Kingfish (19-15).