A.J. Archambo allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, the offense rose early and the Madison Mallards defeated the Green Bay Booyah 5-2 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 6,303 on Thursday night at Warner Park.
Justin Greene broke up Archambo’s no-hit bid with a single to lead off the sixth but the right-hander induced a double play on the next at-bat. Archambo gave up three walks and struck out three before departing.
Madison (9-1) strung together five singles in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Ben Anderson drove in two runs and the Mallards snapped the Booyah’s three-game winning streak. Green Bay (6-4) handed Madison its first defeat on Wednesday night.