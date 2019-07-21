FOND DU LAC — Four pitchers combined on three-hitter to carry the Madison Mallards to a 4-2 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Snday before 750 at Herr-Baker Field.
Starter A.J. Archambo (3-0) gave up one run on one hit and three walks in five innings to earn the victory for the Mallards (33-19, 8-8 second half).
Relievers Leon Davidson (two innings, one run) and John Sakowsi (one inning) followed before closer Theo Denlinger pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his seventh save.
Nick Fogus and Ben Anderson each drove in two runs as Madison improved to 8-2 this season against the Dock Spiders (21-31, 7-9).