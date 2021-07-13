4-game winning streak ends for Mallards

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters scored three runs in the first inning and held on for a 4-3 victory over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday.
Third baseman Zach Storbakken of Madison Technical College scored twice for Madison, which saw its four-game winning streak end.
Center fielder Cam Cratic (one run) and left fielder Matt Scannell had two hits apiece for Madison (4-2 second half). Wisconsin Rapids improved to 3-4.
