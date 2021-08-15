Mallards win playoff opener

Eliot Turnquist tossed three-hit shutout as the Madison Mallards beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5-0 in a postseason opener Sunday at Warner Park.

Game 2 of the best-of-three sub-divisional round heads to Fond du Lac on Monday. The Dock Spiders would also host Game 3, if necessary.

Turnquist had 13 strikeouts and didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning.

The Mallards scored three runs in the first inning behind a two-run single from JT Benson and an RBI single by Charlie Szykowny. An error in the fourth inning gave Madison a 4-0 lead and Szykowny's sacrifice fly in the fifth provided the final run.

