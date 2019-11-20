The Madison Mallards will open the 2020 Northwoods League season on May 26 against the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Warner Park, the team announced Tuesday.
The Mallards are launching their 20th anniversary with the “20 Summers of Wiener” campaign. Wiener, the term used to describe a foul ball at Warner Park due to the trade-in value of a hot dog, is unique to the Mallards.
The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on July 21, and the Major League Dreams Showcase will be held Aug 4. The locations for both events will be announced at a later date.
The postseason will run Aug. 10-14.