 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mallards to face Traverse City in divisional playoff game
0 Comments
alert
AMATEUR BASEBALL

Mallards to face Traverse City in divisional playoff game

  • 0

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

The Mallards will play the single-game Great Lakes Division Championship on the road Wednesday against the Traverse City Pit Spitters in Michigan.

Traverse City defeated the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-6 to win their Northwoods League sub-divisional series.

Madison advanced after winning the best-of-three sub-divisional series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in two games on Monday.

The Madison-Traverse City winner will face the host St. Cloud Rox, the Great Plains Division champion, for the league title on Friday. St. Cloud defeated the Waterloo Bucks 6-3 on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics