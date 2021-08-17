Mallards to face Traverse City in divisional playoff game

The Mallards will play the single-game Great Lakes Division Championship on the road Wednesday against the Traverse City Pit Spitters in Michigan.
Traverse City defeated the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-6 to win their Northwoods League sub-divisional series.
Madison advanced after winning the best-of-three sub-divisional series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in two games on Monday.
The Madison-Traverse City winner will face the host St. Cloud Rox, the Great Plains Division champion, for the league title on Friday. St. Cloud defeated the Waterloo Bucks 6-3 on Tuesday.