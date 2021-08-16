Mallards sweep Dock Spiders, advance in Northwoods League playoffs

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

FOND DU LAC — Luke Hansel set the tone with five shutout innings and the Madison Mallards scored two runs on wild pitches en route to defeating the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 4-1 on Monday night to sweep the best-of-three sub-divisional Northwoods League playoff series.

The Mallards advance to the best-of-three Great Lakes Division Championship series against the winner of the series between the Kokomo Jackrabbits and the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The decisive Game 3 of that series is Tuesday night in Kokomo, Indiana.

Hansel scattered seven hits and Jared Fong closed out the victory with a clean ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Cam Cratic scored on a wild pitch in the first inning to give Madison the lead. In the second inning, the Mallards extended their cushion to 3-0 when Tyler Dean scored on an error and Josh Caron scored on a wild pitch.

Bryant Shellenbarger's double in the sixth inning gave Madison a 4-0 lead.