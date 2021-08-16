Mallards sweep Dock Spiders, advance in Northwoods League playoffs

FOND DU LAC — Luke Hansel set the tone with five shutout innings and the Madison Mallards scored two runs on wild pitches en route to defeating the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 4-1 on Monday night to sweep the best-of-three sub-divisional Northwoods League playoff series.
The Mallards advance to the best-of-three Great Lakes Division Championship series against the winner of the series between the Kokomo Jackrabbits and the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The decisive Game 3 of that series is Tuesday night in Kokomo, Indiana.
Hansel scattered seven hits and Jared Fong closed out the victory with a clean ninth inning for his first save of the season.
Cam Cratic scored on a wild pitch in the first inning to give Madison the lead. In the second inning, the Mallards extended their cushion to 3-0 when Tyler Dean scored on an error and Josh Caron scored on a wild pitch.
Bryant Shellenbarger's double in the sixth inning gave Madison a 4-0 lead.