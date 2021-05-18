Madison sports teams plan for increased attendance capacities after distancing order expires

The Northwoods League season begins May 31, and the Mallards have distanced seating setups in place for the first two nights. Those games also have two sections set aside for fully vaccinated spectators.

Stenman said the team expects to increase capacity after the public health orders expire June 2, leading up to the full opening June 16. The Mallards, who didn't play in 2020 because of pandemic restrictions in Madison, plan to survey fans to determine whether to offer distanced seating options through the rest of the season.

Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich said unvaccinated people should continue to wear face coverings in public after the restrictions end. That could leave families with young children who are not yet eligible for vaccines uncertain on the safety of events with large attendance.

"Public Health Madison and Dane County is as of today telling us that it's OK, it's safe to bring that family group together with another family that you know or another family that you don't know or whoever it might be and sit next to them at a baseball game," Stenman said. "My hope would be that people take that to heart."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.