Madison sports teams plan for increased attendance capacities after distancing order expires

The upcoming end of public health orders that have limited attendance at sporting events caught Madison Mallards president Vern Stenman off guard.
It was the kind of surprise that leaves you elated and suddenly with all kinds of work to do.
"This is absolutely the news that we've been waiting for for 14 months," Stenman said Tuesday after Public Health Madison and Dane County confirmed that local government requirements for distancing and masking will end June 2.
"I think that we know now what the safe path to returning to play is for the Mallards," Stenman said.
The Mallards could return to the full capacity of 6,750 at Warner Park or close to it starting June 16, Stenman said. The summer collegiate baseball team has limited seating on sale for its first eight home games, May 31 through June 13.
Other Madison teams also are contemplating how quickly to completely throw open the doors.
Forward Madison FC had an announced attendance of 1,529, roughly 31% of capacity, at its first USL League One game of 2021 at Breese Stevens Field last Saturday. The pro soccer team's next home game May 26 falls under the existing order that requires distancing between groups of unvaccinated spectators not from the same household.
COO and co-owner Conor Caloia said Forward Madison staff members were discussing how to proceed with capacity for the June 6 home game that has already been ticketed. The team put its first three home games of 2021 on sale earlier this month and expected to get a new public health order for June.
Forward Madison's seating capacity will increase in June, Caloia said, but not immediately to the full 5,000.
"We're going to work our way back to that," he said.
University of Wisconsin sports events aren't subject to Public Health Madison and Dane County's restrictions because campus facilities are on state land.
The Badgers started planning for full capacity at Camp Randall Stadium for the 2021 football season that starts in September but a UW spokesperson said Tuesday the school didn't have a formal announcement to make. Single-game tickets have not yet gone on sale.
UW has more time than the Mallards and Forward Madison to get a plan in place. Stenman said the Mallards have to compress what's normally nine months of offseason work into around two weeks to prepare new seating arrangements and ticketing for an open stadium.
The Northwoods League season begins May 31, and the Mallards have distanced seating setups in place for the first two nights. Those games also have two sections set aside for fully vaccinated spectators.
Stenman said the team expects to increase capacity after the public health orders expire June 2, leading up to the full opening June 16. The Mallards, who didn't play in 2020 because of pandemic restrictions in Madison, plan to survey fans to determine whether to offer distanced seating options through the rest of the season.
Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich said unvaccinated people should continue to wear face coverings in public after the restrictions end. That could leave families with young children who are not yet eligible for vaccines uncertain on the safety of events with large attendance.
"Public Health Madison and Dane County is as of today telling us that it's OK, it's safe to bring that family group together with another family that you know or another family that you don't know or whoever it might be and sit next to them at a baseball game," Stenman said. "My hope would be that people take that to heart."