Madison Mallards won't play baseball in 2020: 'This is a sad, sad moment for us'

Uncertainty of whether Dane County would reach the third phase in time for the Mallards to be included in the Northwoods League's "pod" of Wisconsin and Illinois teams left the Mallards on the outside, Stenman said.

So did a capacity of 250 people for outdoor mass gatherings in phase 3. Stenman said that the two other Wisconsin teams run by Big Top Baseball in Ashwaubenon and Kenosha were being limited to a percentage of capacity like a bar or restaurant.

The Mallards, who were going to celebrate their 20th season in 2020, have been the top-drawing team in summer collegiate baseball for at least the last 12 years. They averaged an announced attendance of 6,080 for 36 home games at Warner Park in 2019.

A 250-person capacity "wasn't something that was going to work for us," Stenman said. "And it didn't look like there was going to be much of a path beyond that for any flexibility."

Last week, the Mallards contacted ticket buyers with a survey asking about options for the team's return to play. The survey included questions on whether fans would attend and be comfortable wearing a mask at sporting events.