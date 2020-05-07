Madison Mallards' opening to Northwoods League season postponed indefinitely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Northwoods League, which earlier said that the summer collegiate baseball season wouldn't be able to start as scheduled May 26 because of Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order, now has postponed opening day indefinitely.

The Madison Mallards are one of nine Wisconsin-based teams in the league, which on Thursday issued a statement attributing the postponement to "the regime of governmental restrictions currently in effect and their resulting impact on the League's ability to maintain a workable schedule."

The Northwoods League also has teams in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota and Ontario.

Some other summer collegiate baseball leagues already have canceled the 2020 season. One of the most prominent, the Cape Cod Baseball League in Massachusetts, called off its season on April 24.

The Northwoods League said in its Thursday update that because of a changing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and different approaches for local markets, "our approach is to remain creative, nimble, and adaptable to how each situation unfolds throughout the entire League footprint so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played."

The Mallards, who regularly lead summer collegiate baseball in announced attendance at Warner Park, were scheduled to open the season May 26 at home against the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

