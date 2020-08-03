Madison Mallards general manager Tyler Isham leaving team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyler Isham is leaving the Madison Mallards after 10 seasons, including the last four as general manager.

Isham said he's moving on to spend more time with his family, which added a baby girl in June.

Mallards president Vern Stenman will oversee the summer collegiate baseball team's day-to-day operations.

A Walworth native, Isham joined the Mallards in 2011 and has worked in ticket sales and service, marketing, corporate advertising, operations and food and beverage.

The Mallards announced in June that they wouldn't play in 2020 because of limitations imposed by Dane County public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to be the team's 20th season in the Northwoods League.

