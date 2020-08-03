You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Mallards general manager Tyler Isham leaving team
0 comments
AMATEUR BASEBALL

Madison Mallards general manager Tyler Isham leaving team

{{featured_button_text}}
Isham photo

Madison Mallards general manager Tyler Isham stands where a bar will be installed in the field-level area of the Duck Blind suites as a 2017 renovation at Warner Park neared completion.

 M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Tyler Isham is leaving the Madison Mallards after 10 seasons, including the last four as general manager.

Tyler Isham mug

Isham

Isham said he's moving on to spend more time with his family, which added a baby girl in June.

Mallards president Vern Stenman will oversee the summer collegiate baseball team's day-to-day operations.

A Walworth native, Isham joined the Mallards in 2011 and has worked in ticket sales and service, marketing, corporate advertising, operations and food and beverage.

The Mallards announced in June that they wouldn't play in 2020 because of limitations imposed by Dane County public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to be the team's 20th season in the Northwoods League.

Madison Mallards won't play baseball in 2020: 'This is a sad, sad moment for us'
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics