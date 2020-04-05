Madison Mallards expect Northwoods League to reach peak talent level in 2020 — if season goes off as planned

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Madison Mallards' 20th season in the Northwoods League could be the summer collegiate baseball circuit's best year ever in terms of the talent on the field.

The caveat, as with everything else in a sports world on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is there's no certainty on how much of the 2020 season will be played.

Some major sporting events into July and August being canceled might not inspire a lot of confidence that a May 26 Mallards home opener at Warner Park will go off as planned. But the most recent message from the Northwoods League was it was preparing for an on-time start.

If the season is played as scheduled, the Mallards and the other 21 Northwoods League teams could benefit from the early ending to the NCAA baseball season.

Normally, college coaches are protective of players who get a lot of use during the spring season, especially pitchers. Some get held back from summer ball altogether and others get sent to teams with inning limits.

A scaling back of the Major League Baseball draft from 40 rounds to as low as five also could lead more talented players to spend their summer in amateur play.