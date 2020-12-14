Madison Mallards, city will start look at future of Warner Park after finalizing extension to use agreement

In recent weeks, the Madison Mallards have unwrapped a 2021 schedule and finalized a new use agreement with the city for Warner Park.
It might be some time before the team knows whether it will be able to use one or both in the upcoming season.
The Northwoods League last week set May 31 as the start date of a full, 72-game schedule for the Mallards and 21 other summer collegiate baseball teams.
The Mallards backed out of playing in 2020, what was to be their 20th season, because public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from hosting games at Warner Park.
A look to the future shows a lot of questions on when things will get close to normal at the Duck Pond.
"I think all we have right now is optimism," Mallards president Vern Stenman said. "We've continued our dialogue with public health. We don't have a clear answer from them on our ability to return to play and I don't think that's coming any time in the near future."
Even if Public Health Madison and Dane County loosens limitations on sports contests and large gatherings, Stenman told the Madison Parks Commission last month that he didn't anticipate the Mallards being allowed to play at Warner Park's full 6,750 capacity for games in 2021.
Stenman said he didn't want to publicly discuss whether the team was looking for a venue outside of Dane County to play until the restrictions are removed, or when it would have to make that decision. The team's sibling soccer team under the Big Top Sports and Entertainment umbrella, Forward Madison FC, played home games in Wauwatosa in 2020.
A reworked use agreement for Warner Park, however, points toward a longer view of the partnership between the city and the Mallards.
The Madison City Council on Nov. 17 approved amendments that extend the number of one-year options for the Mallards from three to eight and reduced the team's rent payment to account for financial difficulties due to the pandemic.
The extension allows the team to refinance debt from capital improvements it has made at Warner Park, including a 2017 overhaul of the Duck Blind. It also gives the city and the Mallards time to work on a bigger picture for the future of baseball at Warner Park.
Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said despite fan-facing improvements made by the Mallards over the years, some big elements are in sore need of upgrades. The field, dugouts and clubhouses are among them, as are concessions and restrooms.
"There's definitely work that needs to be done," Knepp said. "We don't have those resources at this point. They don't have them, either. So the hope is what this extension does is allow us to both get through the pandemic and the financial turmoil that comes with it without having a ticking end date relatively near."
In the Nov. 17 City Council meeting, Stenman said 2020 has been "a terribly brutal year financially" for the Mallards. In place of baseball games that typically draw announced crowds of more than 200,000 for a 2½-month season, the team got approval to host drive-in movies and other distanced gatherings at the ballpark.
The team has reduced its full-time staff from 17 or 18 employees to seven, Stenman said.
In the new use agreement, the Mallards' rental fee for Warner Park for 2020 was slashed from $65,238 to $1. Knepp said the Parks Department also has done away with previously established fees for other groups who weren't able to use facilities this year because of public health restrictions.
For 2021, the city and the team worked out a $1 rental payment — down from $67,195 — with an additional payment of $1 for every ticket sold for Mallards home games after the first 125,000.
According to Stenman, the arrangement restores the rental fee for the city if the Mallards can host a typical number of fans for the season.
Yearly rental fees then range from $65,000 in 2022 to $80,000 in 2028.
The use agreement extension drew complaints from two speakers at the City Council. Toffer Christensen, who manages Madison music venues, called it a "sweetheart deal" for the Mallards and asked why the city was rushing into an extension without looking at other possibilities for baseball at the stadium.
Alex Saloutos said the city should look further into the Mallards' claims of financial distress and solicit other offers for baseball teams to play at Warner Park in a competitive bidding process.
Knepp said it would be unconventional for the Parks Department to look for new partners when it has one "who has successfully upheld their duties under an agreement and invested in a facility."
Stenman said the team has made more than $7 million in improvements to the city-owned Warner Park baseball stadium. The city credited the team with more than $5 million in improvements and maintenance over the last 10 years on the facility, which was first upgraded for the Class A minor league Madison Muskies in 1982.
The team and the city now have to work on how the next round of work on the stadium will be funded, something that Knepp said wasn't feasible over the three option years that were left on the contract agreed to 10 years ago.
"Even if we're not able to reach an agreement with the city in the next three to five years, we've got a home that works, that we're happy with," Stenman said. "It was a balance. We had certain things that we were trying to accomplish. The city had certain things they were trying to accomplish. I think it was a pretty good compromise, ultimately."
