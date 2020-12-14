Madison Mallards, city will start look at future of Warner Park after finalizing extension to use agreement

In recent weeks, the Madison Mallards have unwrapped a 2021 schedule and finalized a new use agreement with the city for Warner Park.

It might be some time before the team knows whether it will be able to use one or both in the upcoming season.

The Northwoods League last week set May 31 as the start date of a full, 72-game schedule for the Mallards and 21 other summer collegiate baseball teams.

The Mallards backed out of playing in 2020, what was to be their 20th season, because public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from hosting games at Warner Park.

A look to the future shows a lot of questions on when things will get close to normal at the Duck Pond.

"I think all we have right now is optimism," Mallards president Vern Stenman said. "We've continued our dialogue with public health. We don't have a clear answer from them on our ability to return to play and I don't think that's coming any time in the near future."

Even if Public Health Madison and Dane County loosens limitations on sports contests and large gatherings, Stenman told the Madison Parks Commission last month that he didn't anticipate the Mallards being allowed to play at Warner Park's full 6,750 capacity for games in 2021.