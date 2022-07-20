Why the love of the game keeps Poynette's Davy Tomlinson going after 40 years of HTL baseball

POYNETTE — When Davy Tomlinson first began playing for the Poynette Home Talent League baseball team at just 16 years old, he never thought about how long he might play.

Without a Babe Ruth team to play for, he just wanted to keep playing baseball for the love of the game.

It’s that same love that’s kept Tomlinson coming back for four decades, and his passion for the sport hasn’t wavered even after hitting a milestone 40 years playing for the Indians this summer as the franchise’s manager/catcher.

“I’ve just been fortunate enough to play with great guys and great teammates that make you want to keep coming back,” he said following a special ceremony at Pauquette Park last Sunday after an 11-7 loss to Columbus in an Eastern Section game.

“They make you want to play hard and just great people to be around. I’ve been really fortunate for the last 40 years to be surrounded by great people and a great family to support what we do.”

Kirsten Tomlinson, Davy’s eldest daughter, added: “Just to be playing for 40 years, and to be catching on top of it, is kind of incredible.”

Catching wasn’t initially on Tomlinson's docket when he first started playing for then co-managers Clarence Miller and Doug Cibulka in 1982. An outfielder and seldom-used pitcher in his high school days, he began playing for the pair in the outfield.

That was until one game when the team’s starting catcher wasn’t playing up to snuff, allowing the opposing team to keep stealing bases.

“Our catcher was having a tough time and wasn’t throwing anybody out so I went to the manager and said, ‘I can try catching if you want. I’ve never done it but I know I can throw it hard and maybe get a chance at throwing a guy out,’ and that’s how it started,” he said of his foray into being behind the plate.

That began shortly before Tomlinson took over managerial duties in 1988. He jokingly continues as the Indians’ starting backstop due to “lack of intelligence, maybe,” but truly it’s just his drive to stay active during the game.

“Just being a part of the game, every pitch,” he said. “You’re always in it and your decisions affect everything, and all these other guys are better at the other positions than me. It’s the only place I can fit.”

Even at the ripe old age of 56, Tomlinson continues to play a key role for the Indians. Kory Ryan, one of Poynette’s starting outfielders, has been privileged to play for Tomlinson for two decades since joining the HTL in 1996.

Ryan said that Tomlinson “has always been a hard-nosed player,” and that hasn’t changed even as he’s gotten up there in age, making for plenty of thrilling memories.

“I remember being in the outfield watching him lay out for that ball in Portage (last year) and saying to myself, ‘He’s never going to stop,’” Ryan recounted of Tomlinson, who made a similar acrobatic catch against the Skeeters this season, falling backwards into the Portage dugout but still making the catch.

“He’s playing hurt and you know he’s hurting, but he still guts it out and comes up big at the end. It lets me know that he’s not taking it down a notch or two, and he’ll play until he can’t no more.”

Making an impact on the field

Tomlinson has racked up plenty of accomplishments during his storied career for the Indians. Over the course of the 1989 and 1990 seasons, he combined to hit 27 home runs and posted respective .451 and .411 batting averages.

The following season he was named the HTL’s Most Valuable Player, an honor he once again earned in 1998, and in 2001 he was awarded the Cloyence Zweifel Memorial Award for outstanding service to the league.

Putting aside individual accomplishments, which also include nearly 1,200 games played, 1,500 hits and over 1,000 runs scored, Tomlinson has been an integral role in the team's successes. During his 29th season in 2006, he helped lead Poynette to the Eastern Section title and back to the Final Four for the first time in 43 years, earning the league’s Manger of the Year award in the process.

It’s made for quite the legacy, one that other managers admire, including Columbus Crawdads skipper Craig Sauer.

“He’s a great guy, he’s great for the league and he does a lot of stuff behind the scenes. I really appreciate him and admire him, honestly, and what he’s been able to do,” he said. “The guy’s a legend and I have tremendous respect for him.”

It’s left an indelible mark on the league, and subsequently the Tomlinson family as a whole. While the roots linking Poynette Home Talent to the Tomlinson family run deep — Davy’s father, Phil, and uncles Cal and Vic were part of the franchise’s lone HTL title in 1963 — they’ve really grown under Davy and wife Vicki.

The three have had three children during his time playing — eldest son Dylan, Kirsten and Allison — making the franchise itself part of their family time.

“They’re a part of it and if they weren’t all so supportive, I wouldn’t be doing this for so long because I’d feel like I was tearing myself away from our family stuff, but this kind of is our family stuff,” he said.

Both Dylan and Kirsten joked that they were likely at the ballpark in the womb, and all three kids continue to head to Pauquette Park. Dylan played for the Indians for over 15 years and was part of the Final Four run in 2006 as the team’s bat boy, while Kirsten, Allison and Vicki pitch in with the scoreboard, playing walk-up songs and doing the concession stand.

And while Dylan is the second-most tenured in the family, Davy said that all three kids have donned the team’s red and blue uniform.

“Just watching my dad play and have awesome success, it’s always been a family experience at the ballpark enjoying that,” Dylan said.

Kirsten added: “It’s really great to have the Sunday and Thursday night tradition of getting together, and it’s awesome to have the whole community behind it too.”

Strengthening community connections

Keeping the community aspect among the team has been important. Nearly every member of the team is from Poynette, something Dylan said his dad continues to try to preserve.

On top of maintaining the tradition of Poynette Home Talent baseball, which dates to the 1940s, within two decades after the league’s inception in 1929, Tomlnson stresses the diametrically opposed views of having fun and taking things seriously.

“One of the biggest things is, I don’t know if it’s ever put into a sentence but it’s certainly communicated that ‘Every pitch. Every everything, you bust your ass.’ You make a play, do your best, don’t take any pitches off and you bust your ass, all the time,” he said.

“And we talk about playing hard and playing to win, but have a good time. We’re not getting paid and everybody wants to win, but it’s OK. When the pitch is coming, you’re focused on what’s happening, but between pitches, between innings and the drives between games, have fun.”

He’s certainly tried to help with both, initiating a Kangaroo Court of sorts with punishments for various things and a season-ending party. Tomlinson has also made sure to always bring the same pair of Kool-Aid cups since 1992 for the team water jug.

“They have not missed a game,” he said.

And Tomlinson doesn’t intend on missing one either for the time being. While he knows he’s older than most of the other players in the league as a whole, but Davy said he doesn’t have a timetable for when he may ultimately hang up his mask and cleats.

“I’m hoping to catch on Medicare,” he said with a chuckle. “I think I’ll have to stop when I think I can’t play the game anymore, and it’ll be obvious when it’s probably time to quit.”

In the meantime, you can bet he’ll be suited up and ready to for the first pitch with his No. 23 jersey on. When that fateful day does finally come, Tomlinson said he hopes people think he “played the game hard, played the game the right way, and I was a good teammate and a good competitor.”

Dylan is confident that won’t be a problem.

“I hope most people will remember that Davy Tomlinson played for Poynette Home Talent, and was one of the roots to Poynette Home Talent,” he added. “To keep it going, keep it thriving, keep guys coming in and not letting it fold.”