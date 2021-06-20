Verona holds off Blanchardville 9-8 in 10 innings

Defending champion Verona held off host Blanchardville 9-8 thanks to John Moynihan’s RBI single in the 10th inning Sunday during a Home Talent League amateur baseball game.

Blanchardville trailed 7-1 in the bottom of the seventh but scored four in the inning, two in the eighth and once in the ninth to force extra innings.

Mike Jordahl drove in three runs and Luke Yapp had two-run homer for Verona. Lane Busser sparked Blanchardville’s comeback with a three-run double in the seventh.

Black Earth 11, Waunakee 9

Mitch Howard was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as Black Earth prevailed over Waunakee. Mitch Howard was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Black Earth, and Curtis Barsness homered and drove in three as well.

Belleville 10, Argyle 4

Curtis Sheahan was 3-for-6 with two RBIs as Belleville defeated Argyle. Winning pitcher Andrew Nimtz struck out eight over five no-hit innings.

Sun Prairie 3, Poynette 2

Sun Prairie took the lead off a throwing error on a potential double play in the sixth inning, and never lost it to beat visiting Poynette. Sun Prairie closed out the game with 2⅓ scoreless innings pitched.