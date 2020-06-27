Update: Citing too many challenges, Home Talent League calls off 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Home Talent League’s executive board voted Friday to call off the entire 2020 season, facing a string of insurmountable challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After months of following the coronavirus pandemic and the effects it is having on our society, we have decided to cancel the 2020 season as a league," commissioner Pat Reilly wrote in an official statement. "With the recent spikes in cases it does not look like Phase 3 (of Dane County's Badger Bounce Back plan) will be reached anytime soon."

The adult amateur baseball league, which made its debut in 1929, has 41 teams in cities and smaller communities around Southern and Southwest Wisconsin.

Five teams, including defending champion Verona, already had announced that they would sit out the 2020 season. Three other teams had personnel with COVID-19 issues, and Reilly said if any more had come down with or in contact with the virus, a two-week quarantine for the entire team would have been necessary.

Due to the Badger Bounce Back guidelines, no baseball fields inside Dane County are as of yet available for use. The league has 20 teams based inside the county.