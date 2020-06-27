Update: Citing too many challenges, Home Talent League calls off 2020 season

The Home Talent League’s executive board voted Friday to call off the entire 2020 season, facing a string of insurmountable challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After months of following the coronavirus pandemic and the effects it is having on our society, we have decided to cancel the 2020 season as a league," commissioner Pat Reilly wrote in an official statement. "With the recent spikes in cases it does not look like Phase 3 (of Dane County's Badger Bounce Back plan) will be reached anytime soon."
The adult amateur baseball league, which made its debut in 1929, has 41 teams in cities and smaller communities around Southern and Southwest Wisconsin.
Five teams, including defending champion Verona, already had announced that they would sit out the 2020 season. Three other teams had personnel with COVID-19 issues, and Reilly said if any more had come down with or in contact with the virus, a two-week quarantine for the entire team would have been necessary.
Due to the Badger Bounce Back guidelines, no baseball fields inside Dane County are as of yet available for use. The league has 20 teams based inside the county.
What’s more, many high schools inside and outside the county are not yet able to make their baseball fields available for use, again due to local COVID-19 guidelines.
Furthermore, Reilly said, a number of umpires have told him they were reluctant to take any games this season.
Earlier, Reilly said the league would reduce its schedule and shoot for a July 4 start. Also earlier, the league callled off the season for its secondary Home Talent Night League.
Still, multiple teams already have been playing non-league games and are likely to continue, even without an official HTL season. But Friday’s decision means there will be no official HTL or Home Talent Night League regular season or playoff series.
"While we are not continuing with a Home Talent League season as we know it, we are not putting a stop to baseball," Reilly wrote. "Teams may continue playing the schedules in hand or adjust them to fit their needs. We are obtaining a list of umpires who will continue to work games, and teams can make their own arrangements with them.
"Games can go as late into the summer as teams choosing to play exhibition games want them to. In short, we are not shutting down baseball, just HTL sponsorship for 2020."
