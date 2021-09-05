Stoughton, Monona post victories in Home Talent League playoffs

Andres Moreno hit the tiebreaking single and Chris Lund had a grand slam as Stoughton rode an eight-run 12th inning to an 11-3 victory over host Sauk Prairie on Sunday in a championship-round game of the Home Talent League amateur baseball playoffs.
Yo Herdenez hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to pull Stoughton even at 3-3 and was the winning pitcher, allowing no baserunners with five strikeouts over three innings.
Lund and Ryan Nyhagen each had three hits for Stoughton and each fell a triple short of the cycle. Nyhagen and Irv Medina each drove in two runs for the winners while Julian Edwards, Winder Fuentes and Herdenez all had two hits.
Sauk Prairie's Alex Mayer had three hits and a stolen base.
Monona 18, Belleville 9
In a game that saw 12 runs in the first two innings, host Monona used a four-run third inning to open an 11-5 lead.
Kyle McHugh drove in six runs on three hits, two of them home runs. Taylor Carlson also had a home run among his three hits and had three RBIs, and Beau Goff had four RBIs on two hits. Shawn Held and Kian O'Brien each had three hits.
Matt Everson, Derek Baumgartner and Joey McNaught all had three hits for Belleville. Everson drove in three runs.
HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES
HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS
Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.
Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.
Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.
Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.
Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.
Sunday’s results
Northern Section
Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0
Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1
Cross Plains at Muscoda
Western Section
Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)
Richland Center at Verona
Belleville at Hollandale
Eastern Section
Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3
Monona at Columbus
Cottage Grove at Montello
Southeast Section
Jefferson 4, McFarland 0
Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5
Evansville 5, Waterloo 0
Today’s games
Western Section
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.
Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.
Eastern Section
Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.
Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 6 games
Northern Section
Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.
Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.
Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.
Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.
Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.
Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.
Western Section
Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.
Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.
Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.
Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.
Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.
Eastern Section
Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.
DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.
Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.
Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.
Southeast Section
Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.
Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.
Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s area summaries
Northern Section
BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0
Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0
Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).
SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1
Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3
Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).
Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).
Western Section
SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)
Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0
Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).
Eastern Section
RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3
Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1
Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).
Southeast Section
JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0
McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2
Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).
Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).
STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5
Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0
Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).
EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0
Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0
Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).
Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.
Saturday’s late summary
MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4
Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0
Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.
