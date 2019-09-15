VERONA — Luke Yapp's first three at-bats told him to expect a pitch on the outer half of the plate.
The Verona third baseman was ready when he got that pitch in the eighth inning, sending it over the right-field wall for an opposite field, solo home run that gave Verona a 3-2 win over Sauk Prairie in Sunday's championship game of the Home Talent amateur baseball league.
"I flew out in the third inning on a curveball away," Yapp said. "(Sauk Prairie pitcher Connor Leister) kept attacking away, away, away. I came back up the at-bat before I hit the home run and shoved it to right (for a single). ... Then he left the fastball up and luckily I dove in and got it on the barrel."
Yapp wasn't ready to celebrate. Verona (21-2) had three more outs to get against a Sauk Prairie team that beat it in the opening game of the round-robin Final Four on Sam Koenig's 10th-inning grand slam.
On Sunday, Verona starting pitcher Kyle Nelson got the first two batters to fly out in the ninth before Chucky Schara reached on an error. Jeremy Meier drew a walk to put runners at first and second.
Justin Scanlon came on to pitch, getting Ben Lenerz to ground out and the players piled on Scanlon, a celebration Verona is used to after winning its seventh HTL title — all in the last 12 years. Verona won back-to-back championships for the first time since winning three straight from 2008-10.
Sauk Prairie (18-5) would have won its first title since 1966 if it had beaten Evansville last week. But Evansville earned a 2-0 win and Verona beat Sun Prairie 6-1, setting up Sunday's tiebreaker.
Sauk Prairie pushed a pair of unearned runs across in the top of the first inning. Verona answered in the bottom half with Scanlon (RBI single) and Yapp (run-scoring groundout) tying the score. Nelson got out of a two-on, no-out jam in the seventh.
"We just didn't quite execute well enough today," said Saul Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig, whose team had who had three walk-off wins in the playoffs. "We didn't quite have the magic today."