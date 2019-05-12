Eastern Section
Rio 17, Columbus 2
The Railmen (2-0) scored in each of the first four innings and six out of seven to cause the mercy rule victory over the Crawdads (0-2).
Trevor Kearney led Rio with four RBIs, and Dakota Kirchenwitz and Nate Schmidt each doubled for the Railmen.
Sun Prairie 9, Cottage Grove 7
The Red Birds (2-1) scored all nine runs in the 7th inning. Aaron Schmidt had 3 RBIs and Chas Schuster had 2 RBIs to lead Sun Prairie.
Portage 11, Monona 4
Kalen Mace went 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBIs, and struck out nine in six innings to help the host Skeeters (2-1) steamroll the Braves.
Beau Goff had a two-run home run and Vince Schmitz went 2-for-3 to pace Monona (1-1).
DeForest 17, Montello 5
The Deacons' (2-1) offense put it all together for 23 hits against the Granite Jaxx (1-1). Kendall Frank led the Deacons going 5-for 6 with 5 RBIs, a home-run, and a double. Ryan Dauman and Weston Knutson also hit home runs for the Deacons.
Northern Section
Muscoda 3, Plain 1
Muscoda's (1-1) Alex Meister and Elijah Cannon combined to give up two hits. Brett Hach and Nate Jennings both doubled, and Garrett Bogucki led Muscoda with two RBIs.
Zach Cady struck out six in a complete game for Plain (0-3).
Sauk Prairie 10, Cross Plains 9
Sam Koenig hit a 3-run home run in the fifth inning for the Twins (2-0) and his brother Lucas Koenig went 2-for-3 with 2 doubles. Will Doherty hit a double and a home run in the loss for the Businessmen.
Waunakee 10, Reedsburg 3
The Bieri brothers led Waunakee (2-0) over the visiting Pirates (2-1) in a Northern Section matchup.
Blake Bieri pitched eight innings, striking out 10 and not allowing a walk in the process. Bryce Bieri went two-for-four, and led Waunakee with two RBIs.
Southeast Section
Fort Atkinson 5, Cambridge 2
The Generals (2-0) managed five runs on four hits behind three RBIs from Chris Koepke. Fort Atkinson scored off a groundout, a sac fly, and a walk from Koepke, and Chris Davis singled twice and stole two bases.
Stoughton 5, Jefferson 4
The Merchants (2-0) bested the host Blue Devils (1-1) largely because of Yonardo Herdenez, who struck out 5 in two innings and went 4-5 at the plate, hitting the game winning RBI. Chris Lund hit a HR for the Merchants. The Merchants outhit the Blue Devils 16-6.
Utica 5, McFarland 4
Christian Stokstad and Max Gartzke led the Association (1-1) with three hits apiece to get the win in extra innings.
Utica took a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning, which the Muskies (1-1) tied in the bottom of the seventh. Nick Schreiber struck out five for McFarland.
Waterloo 8, Lake Mills 2
The McKays (1-1) scored five runs in the 1st inning. Waterloo had 13 hits, led by Brett Jakel who went 4-for-5.
Western Section
North Division
Verona 14, Belleville 0
The Cavaliers (2-0) scored one run in the first four innings, then 13 in the final four innings to win on the mercy rule. Rob Capener went three-for-three at the plate, and John Moynihan doubled for Verona.
West Middleton 2, Oregon 0
Andrew Gleiter singled twice for the Braves (1-1), and Curtis Sheahan struck out seven in the pitching victory. Ian Schildgen struck out six for the Orioles (0-2).
Dodgeville 2, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 0
Pitcher Ryan Kussmaul led the Knights (1-1) to their first victory, striking out 12 in a complete game and not giving up a run. Dodgeville scored two unearned runs off four errors from the Bluffers (1-1).
Andy Gander had three of Pine Bluff's four hits.
South Division
Hollandale 9, Shullsburg/Benton 6
The visiting Bullets (2-0) strung together 17 hits to beat the Fever (0-2). Jared Rear, Alex Schauff, and Gavin Vurdick each had three hits for the Bullets. Gaige Leuder went 4-for-5 with 2 RBis for the Fever.
Wiota 4, Blanchardville 1
The Indians (2-0) scored four runs off 6 hits to beat the Bullets (1-1). Jesse Sturtz allowed one hit in six scoreless innings. Carson Carmody went 2-for-4 and hit a double, the lone extra base hit of the game.