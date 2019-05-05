Things looked bleak for Argyle's Home Talent League baseball team when Dodgeville scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning on Sunday.
But the Beavers were able to manufacture a four-run rally in the bottom of the 10th, capped when Bryan Ritschard beat out an infield tapper to allow Hogan Edwards to score the winning run in an 8-7 victory over the Knights.
Argyle (1-1) needed a run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score, and got it on a two-out, RBI double by Kramer Henning. In the bottom of the 10th, a squeeze bunt by Lee Bohlman tied the score, setting the stage for Ritschard's winning hit.
Braden Vivian went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Dodgeville (0-1).
Verona 13, Shullsburg/Benton 3
The host Cavaliers (1-0) took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, and then scored three times in the sixth and five times in the seventh to beat the Fever (0-1). David Lund went 3-for-4, Derek Burgenske and Mike Jordahl homered and Justin Scanlon went 2-for-3 with a double for Verona. Cavaliers pitchers Kyle Nelson and Scanlon held Shullsburg/Benton to four hits, including a double by Tommy Behrens.
Hollandale 12, Belleville 2
The Rockies (2-0) got a double from Jared Rear and three RBIs from Devin Jeglum to beat the Raiders (0-1).
Blanchardville 14, Oregon 3
The Bullets (1-0) took a 6-0 lead after the second inning on their way to a victory over the Orioles (0-1). Carson Carmody and Kyle Kleppe homered for the winners, and Drew Schliem hit two doubles. Jack Sommers doubled and Parker Debroux had two hits for Oregon.
Wiota 10, West Middleton 2
A five-run fourth inning led visiting Wiota past West Middleton, as pitchers Ben Conway and Jesse Strutz combined to allow seven hits. West Middleton scored both its runs in the bottom of the ninth. Wiota got two hits apiece from Mitch Marty and Brad Schliem.
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 20, Ridgeway 2
Ben Jennings went 3-for-3 with a double and Bryce Hopwood struck out nine in five innings as the Bluffers (1-0) rolled past the Cardinals (0-1).
Eastern Section
Poynette 6, Portage 5
Poynette (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on one hit, two errors and a pair of run-scoring ground outs to beat the Skeeters (1-1). Poynette had six players with one single each. Portage got two hits from Travis Hamilton.
Rio 11, DeForest 6
The Railmen (1-0) broke a 6-6 tie with five runs in the bottom of the seventh and piled up 16 hits to beat the visiting Deacons (1-1). Nate Schmidt went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the winners. Kendall Frank and Michael Johnson homered for DeForest.
Monona 11, Sun Prairie 3
Corey Schmidt pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking two, and the Braves (1-0) broke open a tight game with seven runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh against the Red Birds (1-1). Dan Genrich hit a grand slam home run and a double for Monona.
Montello 11, Cottage Grove 3
The Firemen (1-0) scored three times in the top of the first inning, but the host Granite Jaxx (0-2) tied the game in the bottom of the first and tacked on two four-run innings to win.
Montello got three hits each from Carter Daniels, Noah Polcyn and D.J. Raasch. Pete Strommen homered for Cottage Grove, which struck out 12 times against Curtis Morgan and Daniels.
Northern Section
Black Earth 9, Cazenovia 1
The Bombers (1-1) broke open a 3-0 game with a four-run seventh inning and held the Reds (0-1) to seven hits behind the pitching of Marcus Caminiti, Tony Caminiti and Tyler Krause. Danny Watkins and Zach Watkins had three hits each for the winners.
Cross Plains 8, Muscoda 3
Garrett Knudtson pitched a complete game, striking out 14 and walking one, to lead the Businessmen (1-0) past the Mudcats (0-1). Cross Plains took charge with a six-run first inning and got a single and a double apiece from Luke Ballweg, Jeremy Lochner and Drew Meinholz. Muscoda got a home run from Garrett Bogekey.
Middleton 16, Mazomanie 9
Drew Farrell singled twice for the visiting 29ers (1-0), and Brandon Scheidler went 2-for-3 at the plate. Hudson Barsness homered for the Mustangs (0-2).
Sauk Prairie 13, Plain 0
Sam Koenig and Taylor Koenig combined to pitch a seven-inning, two-hit shutout, striking out 11, to lead the Twins (1-0) past Plain (0-2). Sauk's Chucky Schara hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and teammate Dylan Slotty homered and doubled for five RBIs.
Waunakee 10, Wisconsin Dells 0
For Waunakee (1-0), three pitchers struck out 16 hitters in a six-hit shutout victory over the Rivermen (1-1). Starter Blake Bieri struck out 11.
Ashton 9, Reedsburg 2
Shane Adler homered in the first inning, and the A’s (2-0) added three more runs in the second to take control against the Pirates (1-1). Adler added a triple, Kyle Klapper homered and Chris Miller had three hits for the winners.
Southeast Section
Jefferson 13, Waterloo 3
Ike Roth pitched a four-hit complete game, striking out seven and walking two, and the Blue Devils (1-0) used a 14-hit attack to beat the McKays (0-1). Jefferson's Christian Ott went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
McFarland 5, Cambridge 3
Nick Schreiber opened the scoring for the Muskies (1-0) with a two-run home run in the first inning, and struck out four of the last five batters he faced to beat the Blues (0-1). McFarland pitcher Sam Mickelson struck out eight.
Stoughton 5, Evansville 4
Jake Wenzel led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a home run to lead the Merchants (1-0) past the visiting Jays (0-1). Stoughton tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, when Caleb Broege led off with a triple and scored on a ground out. Yonardo Herdenez earned the pitching victory in relief and homered for Stoughton.
Fort Atkinson 7, Utica 3
The Generals (1-0) rallied from a 3-0 deficit with four runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh to beat the Association (0-1). Drew DiPrizio hit a two-run single in the sixth to break the game open.