Jameson Lavery kept Sauk Prairie from clinching the Home Talent League amateur baseball title Sunday.
He pitched a four-hitter to lead host Evansville to a 2-0 playoff victory at Lake Leota Field.
Northern Section champion Sauk Prairie fell to 2-1 in the four-team round-robin format, setting up a winner-take-all championship game Sunday at Western champion Verona.
“We’ll probably feel a little bad today, and then we’ll wake up tomorrow and it’s time to get back dialed in,” Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. “It’s going to be a sweet one there. ... It’s a true championship where the winner celebrates. It’ll be a lot of fun.”
Lavery gave up just four singles and one walk, striking out 11.
“He was ready to go right away,” Evansville manager Jon Frey said. “As soon as we ended that (Final Four) second game, he was like, ‘I want to go right away.’ So we gave the ball to him and he did a nice job. ... James works the corners. When he can hit his spots and get those calls, it’s definitely in our favor.
“Early we saw a lot of their batters behind — behind in the count and also timing-wise. ... He’s kind of machine-like. You can see his mechanics, he continues to work through his mechanics and it’s impressive how he works on the mound.“
Two-out hits in the second and third innings provided all the run support needed behind Lavery. Trevor Aasen and Derek Cashore hit back-to-back singles in the second, then advanced when Sauk Prairie made an error attempting to pick a runner off at second base. Tyler Aasen followed with a RBI single to center.
Nolan Strzok led off the bottom of the third with a double to left field. Rob Dimery moved Strzok over with a sacrifice bunt before Connor Leister came on in relief of starter Taylor Koenig. Joe Cox singled up the middle for a two-run edge.
— Brock Fritz
Verona 6, Sun Prairie 1
Kyle Nelson struck out eight in six innings, giving up four hits for Verona (2-1) in its victory against visiting Sun Prairie.
Justin Scanlon went 2-for-4 with a double. Mike Jordahl, John Moynihan and Luke Yapp also doubled for Verona.