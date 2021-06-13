Home Talent League: Yonardo Herdenez sparks a big finish, Stoughton beats Albion

Yonardo Herdenez hit a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth, then pitched a scoreless bottom half of the inning to lead Stoughton to a 4-3 comeback victory over host Albion on Sunday in Home Talent League play.
Herdenez didn't allow a run over the final 2⅔ innings, only allowed one walk and struck out seven. He also doubled.
Andres Moreno and Adrien Montilva each went 3-for-4 for Stoughton (3-0) against Albion (1-1).
Charlie Hatlen allowed three earned runs in 8⅓ innings and took the loss for Albion. Brian Rusch and Jake Zeimet, who allowed the go-ahead hit, each had three hits.
Montello 8, Rio 7
The host Granite Jaxx (1-1) rallied from a 7-4 seventh-inning deficit with two runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to edge the Railmen (2-1). Curtis Morgan and Nate Andrews both homered for Montello, each driving in two runs. Wes Doleshaw led Rio with three hits.
Monona 7, Portage 3
The Braves (3-0) bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat the visiting Skeeters (0-3). Dan Stefansky was 2-for-3 with a home run, and Jordan Carlson, Vince Schmitz and Beau Goff each added two hits for Monona.
Shullsburg/Benton 13, Argyle 3 (8)
Justin Crotty was 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs and struck out four in two shutout innings to lead the Fever (2-1) past the Beavers (0-3). Mitch McGlaughlin and Jim Pavlik also homered for Shullsburg/Benton.
Sauk Prairie 11, Middleton 0
The Twins (3-0) ran away from the 29ers (2-1) early. For Sauk Prairie, Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Elliot Dederich had a two-run double in the first and two-run homer in the third.
Ashton 11, Mazomanie 6
The A’s (3-0) scored nine runs in the first four innings and held on to defeat the visiting Mustangs (1-2). Winning pitcher Derrick Rothwell struck out seven over five shutout innings, only allowing a hit and a walk. Bryce Ziegler drove in three runs on four hits, including two doubles, for Ashton. Hudson Barsness hit 3-for-5 and drove in three runs for Mazomanie.
Hollandale 10, Dodgeville 0 (8)
Tanler Ames struck out nine and walked one in an eight-inning no-hitter to guide the Rockies (2-1) past the Knights (1-2). Jared Rear drove in two runs off two doubles, and Trey Gordon and Austin Fahey each had two hits for Hollandale.
Black Earth 9, Wisconsin Dells 0
Toni Caminiti struck out seven over seven shutout innings as the Bombers (2-1) breezed past the Rivermen (0-3). Mitch Howard hit 2-for-4 with a triple for Black Earth, and had four other teammates with multiple hits.
Verona 26, Wiota 3 (7)
The visiting Cavaliers (3-0) routed Wiota (1-2) behind eight players with multiple hits. Mike Jordahl, David Luciani and David Lund each homered and had four hits. Lund led the way with six RBIs and Luciani had five.
Muscoda 13, Waunakee 5
Muscoda (1-2) scored eight runs in the first two innings to run away from host Waunakee (1-2). Winning pitcher Jimmy Jennings allowed four earned runs and struck out eight in a complete game, and also drove in three runs on two hits. Alex Fowler had three hits and two RBIs for Muscoda.
Cross Plains 11, Cazenovia 1 (7)
The Businessmen (3-0) scored five runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh to earn a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Reds (0-3). Drew Meinholz doubled twice, and Jacob Meinholz doubled among his two hits for Cross Plains. Mark Klang went 2-for-4 for Cazenovia.
Utica 14, Waterloo 4 (7)
The Association (1-2) scored six runs in the seventh inning to earn a mercy-rule win over the McKays (0-4). For Utica, Christian Stokstad went 3-for-3 with a two-run double in the fourth and two-run single in the seventh. Brock Wanninger went 4-for-5 with two doubles and had the game-ending RBI in the seventh.