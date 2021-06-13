 Skip to main content
Home Talent League: Yonardo Herdenez sparks a big finish, Stoughton beats Albion
AMATEUR BASEBALL | HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Home Talent League: Yonardo Herdenez sparks a big finish, Stoughton beats Albion

Yonardo Herdenez hit a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth, then pitched a scoreless bottom half of the inning to lead Stoughton to a 4-3 comeback victory over host Albion on Sunday in Home Talent League play.

Herdenez didn't allow a run over the final 2⅔ innings, only allowed one walk and struck out seven. He also doubled.

Andres Moreno and Adrien Montilva each went 3-for-4 for Stoughton (3-0) against Albion (1-1).

Charlie Hatlen allowed three earned runs in 8⅓ innings and took the loss for Albion. Brian Rusch and Jake Zeimet, who allowed the go-ahead hit, each had three hits.

Montello 8, Rio 7

The host Granite Jaxx (1-1) rallied from a 7-4 seventh-inning deficit with two runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to edge the Railmen (2-1). Curtis Morgan and Nate Andrews both homered for Montello, each driving in two runs. Wes Doleshaw led Rio with three hits.

Monona 7, Portage 3

The Braves (3-0) bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat the visiting Skeeters (0-3). Dan Stefansky was 2-for-3 with a home run, and Jordan Carlson, Vince Schmitz and Beau Goff each added two hits for Monona.

Shullsburg/Benton 13, Argyle 3 (8)

Justin Crotty was 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs and struck out four in two shutout innings to lead the Fever (2-1) past the Beavers (0-3). Mitch McGlaughlin and Jim Pavlik also homered for Shullsburg/Benton.

Sauk Prairie 11, Middleton 0

The Twins (3-0) ran away from the 29ers (2-1) early. For Sauk Prairie, Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Elliot Dederich had a two-run double in the first and two-run homer in the third.

Ashton 11, Mazomanie 6

The A’s (3-0) scored nine runs in the first four innings and held on to defeat the visiting Mustangs (1-2). Winning pitcher Derrick Rothwell struck out seven over five shutout innings, only allowing a hit and a walk. Bryce Ziegler drove in three runs on four hits, including two doubles, for Ashton. Hudson Barsness hit 3-for-5 and drove in three runs for Mazomanie.

Hollandale 10, Dodgeville 0 (8)

Tanler Ames struck out nine and walked one in an eight-inning no-hitter to guide the Rockies (2-1) past the Knights (1-2). Jared Rear drove in two runs off two doubles, and Trey Gordon and Austin Fahey each had two hits for Hollandale.

Black Earth 9, Wisconsin Dells 0

Toni Caminiti struck out seven over seven shutout innings as the Bombers (2-1) breezed past the Rivermen (0-3). Mitch Howard hit 2-for-4 with a triple for Black Earth, and had four other teammates with multiple hits.

Verona 26, Wiota 3 (7)

The visiting Cavaliers (3-0) routed Wiota (1-2) behind eight players with multiple hits. Mike Jordahl, David Luciani and David Lund each homered and had four hits. Lund led the way with six RBIs and Luciani had five.

Muscoda 13, Waunakee 5

Muscoda (1-2) scored eight runs in the first two innings to run away from host Waunakee (1-2). Winning pitcher Jimmy Jennings allowed four earned runs and struck out eight in a complete game, and also drove in three runs on two hits. Alex Fowler had three hits and two RBIs for Muscoda.

Cross Plains 11, Cazenovia 1 (7)

The Businessmen (3-0) scored five runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh to earn a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Reds (0-3). Drew Meinholz doubled twice, and Jacob Meinholz doubled among his two hits for Cross Plains. Mark Klang went 2-for-4 for Cazenovia.

Utica 14, Waterloo 4 (7)

The Association (1-2) scored six runs in the seventh inning to earn a mercy-rule win over the McKays (0-4). For Utica, Christian Stokstad went 3-for-3 with a two-run double in the fourth and two-run single in the seventh. Brock Wanninger went 4-for-5 with two doubles and had the game-ending RBI in the seventh.

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES

HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Standings

Eastern Section

Monona 3-0; Cottage Grove 2-0; Rio 2-0; Sun Prairie 2-1; DeForest 0-0; Poynette 1-2; Montello 0-1; Portage 0-3; Columbus 0-3.

Northern Section

Northern East Division: Ashton 2-0; Cross Plains 2-0; Middleton 2-1; Black Earth 1-1; Waunakee 1-1; Plain 0-2.

Northern West Division: Sauk Prairie 3-0; Mazomanie 1-1; Reedsburg 1-1; Muscoda 0-2; Wisconsin Dells 0-2; Cazenovia 0-2.

Southeast Section

Stoughton 3-0; Jefferson 2-0; Evansville 2-1; Cambridge 2-1; Albion 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Fort Atkinson 0-1; Utica 0-2; Waterloo 0-3.

Western Section

Verona 2-0; Belleville 2-1; Shullsburg/Benton 2-1; Hollandale 2-1; Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 1-1; Wiota 1-1; Blanchardville 1-1; Dodgeville 1-2; Richland Center 1-2; Argyle 0-3.

Sunday’s area summaries

Eastern Section

MONONA 7, PORTAGE 3

Portage*110*010*000*—*3*3*2

Monona*000*420*01x*—*7*11*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Kastenholz (L; 3.1-4-4-3-2-4), Chappell (3.2-5-2-1-3-2), Brandsma (1-2-1-1-0-0); M: Schmidt (W; 7-3-3-2-7-2), Held (2-0-0-0-4-2).

Leading hitters — M: Stefansky 2x3 (HR), J. Carlson 2x4, Schmitz 2x5 (2B), Goff 2x5, Held (2B).

MONTELLO 8, RIO 7

Rio*020*101*300*—*7*13*0

Montello*011*002*22x*—*8*13*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Jenkins (7-11-6-6-3-2), Kearney (L; 1-2-2-2-0-1); M: C. Morgan (6.1-11-7-5-5-1), L. Morgan (W; 2.2-2-0-0-4-2).

Leading hitters — R: Doleshaw 3x5, Plenty 2x5 (2B), Kearney 2x3; M: Sosinsky 3x4, Morgan 2x4 (HR), Polcyn 2x3 (2B).

Cottage Grove 11, Poynette 4

Northern Section

CROSS PLAINS 11, CAZENOVIA 1 (7)

Cazenovia*000*100*0*—*1*3*3

Cross Plains*100*015*4*—*11*11*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Caz: Klang (L; 5-6-5-4-2-3), Bauer (2-5-6-5-6-1); CP: Karnick (W; 4-2-1-0-2-1), Sohram (3-1-0-0-2-3).

Leading hitters — Caz: Klang 2x4; WCP: D. Meinholz 2x4 (2 2B), J. Meinholz 2x4 (2B).

ASHTON 11, MAZOMANIE 6

Mazomanie*000*004*200*—*6*8*3

Ashton*510*300*11x*—*11*16*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: D. Barsness (x; 3.1-8-9-8-1-3), Hewitt (4.2-7-2-0-2-2); A: Rothwell (W; 5-1-0-0-7-1), Ballweg (1.1-4-6-4-1-3), Collier (2.2-3-0-0-4-0).

Leading hitters — M: H. Barsness 3x5, Flamme 2x4, Parman 2x4; A: B. Ziegler 4x5 (2 2B), Collier 3x5, Kalscheur 2x3, Adler 2x5.

MUSCODA 13, WAUNAKEE 5

Muscoda*621*020*002*—*13*13*1

Waunakee*001*000*202*—*5*10*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Jennings (W; 9-10-5-4-8-3); W: Nordloh (L; 3-7-9-9-1-6), Olsen (3-2-2-2-2-3), Manriquez (2-2-0-0-0-0), Thomasen (1-2-2-2-0-1).

Leading hitters — M: Fowler 3x5, Wickman 2x3 (2B), Jennings 2x5, Huebsh 2x5; W: Luebka 2x5 (3B), Fueger 2x5 (2B), Bieri 2x2, Manriquez 2x4.

SAUK PRAIRIE 11, MIDDLETON 0

Sauk Prairie*402*001*040*—*11*14*0

Middleton*000*000*000*—*0*9*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Leister (W; 8-9-0-0-3-0); M: Farrell (L; 7-11-8-7-5-1), Hellenbrand (1-3-3-3-1-1).

Leading hitters — SP: Mayer 4x5 (2 2B), Dederich 2x5 (HR, 2B, 4BI), Prime 2x5; M: Hellenbrand 2x3, Schmitt 2x3.

BLACK EARTH 9, WISCONSIN DELLS 0

Wis. Dells*000*000*000*—*0*3*2

Black Earth*301*500*00x*—*9*14*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WD: Brock (L; 0.1-3-3-3-1-1), Sterkowitz (4.2-7-6-6-5-7), Barganz (3-3-0-0-1-0); BE: T. Caminiti (W; 7-3-0-0-7-2), Lewis (2-0-0-0-4-1).

Leading hitters — WD: Tofson 2x4, Sterkowitz (2B); BE: Howard 2x4 (3B), B. Barsness 2x5 (2B), Owen 2x4, Moyer 2x5, Krause 2x5, Watkins (2B).

Southeast Section

STOUGHTON 4, ALBION 3

Stoughton*000*101*002*—*4*12*3

Albion*001*001*100*—*3*9*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Sperloen (6.1-9-3-3-4-0), Herdenez (W; 2.2-0-0-0-7-1); A: Hatlen (L; 8.1-12-4-3-5-3), Zeimet (0.2-0-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — S: Montilva 3x4, Moreno 3x4, Herdenez 2x5 (2B); A: Rusch 3x4, Zeimet 3x5, Klubertanz (3B).

UTICA 14, WATERLOO 4 (7)

Waterloo*004*000*0*—*4*2*4

Utica*200*600*6*—*14*15*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Duchert (L; 6.2-15-14-12-4-2); U: Zimmerman (2.2-0-4-0-8-1), Wanninger (W; 4.1-2-0-0-8-1).

Leading hitters — U: Wanninger 4x5 (2 2B), Stokstad 3x3 (2B), Hildebrandt 3x5 (2B), Gartzke 2x5 (2B).

Western Section

SHULLSBURG/BENTON 13, ARGYLE 3 (8)

Argyle*000*003*00*—*3*3*1

Shulls/Ben*014*400*04*—*13*13*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — A: Godfrey (L; 3.2-7-8-8-1-2), Erickson (4-6-5-5-3-5); SB: Mowry (W; 6-2-3-3-8-5), Crotty (2-1-0-0-4-1).

Leading hitters — A: Nafzger 2x2; SB: Crotty 3x3 (HR, 2B), McGlaughlin 2x4 (HR), Haldiman 2x4.

HOLLANDALE 10, DODGEVILLE 0 (8)

Dodgeville*000*000*00*—*0*0*1

Hollandale*104*013*01*—*10*7*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Baehler (L; 6-7-9-9-8-6), Hying (1.2-0-1-1-1-0); H: Ames (W; 8-0-0-0-9-1).

Leading hitters — H: Rear 2x2 (2 2B), Gordon 2x3, Fahey 2x3.

VERONA 26, WIOTA 3 (7)

Verona*302*42(13)*2*—*26*25*1

Wiota*200*000*1*—*3*8*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: Pederson (W; 5-5-2-2-4-1), Laufenberg (2-3-1-1-0-1); W: C. Janecke (L; 4-12-9-9-2-6), R. Janecke (1.1-9-13-2-1-2), Marzden (1.2-4-4-2-3-1).

Leading hitters — V: Lund 4x7 (2 2B, HR, 6BI), Luciani 4x6 (HR, 5BI), Jordahl 4x7 (2B, HR), Slonim 4x7 (2 2B), Moynihan 3x4 (2 2B); W: Hardyman 3x4 (2B).

Belleville 17, Richland Center 1

Friday’s game

Eastern Section

Monona at Cottage Grove, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Northern Section

Reedsburg at Sauk Prairie, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Eastern Section

Montello at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Portage at Cottage Grove, 1 p.m.

Poynette at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.

Rio at Monona, 1 p.m.

Northern Section

Black Earth at Waunakee, 1 p.m.

Cross Plains at Ashton, 1 p.m.

Mazomanie at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.

Middleton at Plain, 1 p.m.

Muscoda at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.

Southeast Section

Albion at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Stoughton, 1 p.m.

McFarland at Cambridge, 1 p.m.

Utica at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.

Western Section

Belleville at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Hollandale at Richland Center, 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.

Verona at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.

Wiota at Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb, 1 p.m.

