Home Talent League: Yonardo Herdenez sparks a big finish, Stoughton beats Albion

Shullsburg/Benton 13, Argyle 3 (8)

Justin Crotty was 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs and struck out four in two shutout innings to lead the Fever (2-1) past the Beavers (0-3). Mitch McGlaughlin and Jim Pavlik also homered for Shullsburg/Benton.

Sauk Prairie 11, Middleton 0

The Twins (3-0) ran away from the 29ers (2-1) early. For Sauk Prairie, Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Elliot Dederich had a two-run double in the first and two-run homer in the third.

Ashton 11, Mazomanie 6

The A’s (3-0) scored nine runs in the first four innings and held on to defeat the visiting Mustangs (1-2). Winning pitcher Derrick Rothwell struck out seven over five shutout innings, only allowing a hit and a walk. Bryce Ziegler drove in three runs on four hits, including two doubles, for Ashton. Hudson Barsness hit 3-for-5 and drove in three runs for Mazomanie.

Hollandale 10, Dodgeville 0 (8)