Home Talent League: Yo Herdenez knocks in five runs as Stoughton routs Monona

Yo Herdenez drove in five runs on a home run, double and single to lead Stoughton past Monona 15-6 in a Home Talent League championship-round playoff game Sunday.
Stoughton scored 13 runs over the first three innings.
Monona scored four times in the top of the third inning to trail by one. However, Stoughton scored eight runs in the bottom of the third to pull away.
Irvin Medina drove in three runs on three hits, including a double, for Stoughton. Winder Fuentes and Julian Edwards each drove in two runs for Stoughton. Fuentes, Tyler Wilberg and Andres Moreno each had two hits.
Kian O'Brien was a home run short of the cycle for Monona. He was 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, the only Monona player with multiple hits.
Vince Schmitz hit an RBI double and scored a run.
Sauk Prairie 8, Belleville 2
Winning pitcher Sam Koenig allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four over the first six innings, and Connor Leister struck out four over three shutout innings to close out Sauk Prairie's victory over Belleville.
Elijah Jorgenson was 1-for-4 with three RBIs, leading a five-run third inning for Sauk.
Justin Langley allowed four runs on two hits and struck out nine over six innings in the loss. Hehe also drove in a run.
Brock Gilkes was 2-for-4 for Belleville and was the only player for either side with multiple hits.
HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES
HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS
Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.
Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.
Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.
Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.
Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.
Sunday’s results
Northern Section
Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0
Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1
Cross Plains at Muscoda
Western Section
Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)
Richland Center at Verona
Belleville at Hollandale
Eastern Section
Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3
Monona at Columbus
Cottage Grove at Montello
Southeast Section
Jefferson 4, McFarland 0
Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5
Evansville 5, Waterloo 0
Today’s games
Western Section
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.
Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.
Eastern Section
Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.
Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 6 games
Northern Section
Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.
Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.
Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.
Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.
Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.
Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.
Western Section
Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.
Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.
Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.
Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.
Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.
Eastern Section
Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.
DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.
Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.
Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.
Southeast Section
Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.
Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.
Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s area summaries
Northern Section
BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0
Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0
Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).
SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1
Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3
Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).
Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).
Western Section
SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)
Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0
Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).
Eastern Section
RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3
Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1
Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).
Southeast Section
JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0
McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2
Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).
Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).
STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5
Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0
Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).
EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0
Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0
Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).
Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.
Saturday’s late summary
MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4
Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0
Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.
