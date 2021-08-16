Home Talent League: Winder Fuentes delivers go-ahead run as Stoughton edges Evansville

In a back-and-forth game that saw six lead changes, Stoughton scored twice in the eighth inning to break a tie and held on to defeat Evansville 10-9 on Sunday in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game.

Winder Fuentes hit the go-ahead RBI single, and later scored on an RBI single by Andres Moreno. Each player had three RBIs, tied for a team-high.

For Evansville, Drew Larson drove in three runs on four hits and Joe Cox had two RBIs off a single and double. Jameson Lavery pitched all eight innings for Evansville, allowing four earned runs.

Stoughton will host Jefferson in the Southeast Section final next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton 5, Hollandale 4

After Hollandale scored three times in the top of the ninth, Shullsburg/Benton responded with three runs of its own to earn a walk-off win. Jimmy Pavlik drove in two runs on a homer and a double for the winners. Kyle Thompson drove in a run on two hits for Hollandale.

Sauk Prairie 9, Mazomanie 4