Host Lake Mills rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Fort Atkinson 4-3 in a Southeast Section Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday afternoon.
Lake Mills (5-7) loaded the bases with one out, and a suicide squeeze from Hayden White tied the game.
Fort Atkinson (4-8) intentionally walked Eric Burrow to reload the bases with two outs, and Jared Eichorst took a walk to score the winning run.
Cambridge 4, Stoughton 3
Rex Morrow hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to help visiting Cambridge (7-6) pull off the upset. Dave Hanson had two hits for Stoughton (12-2).
Albion 2, Evansville 0
Lucas Gregory allowed two hits in the ninth inning to end his no-hitter for host Albion (6-7). Josh Eastman’s three hits helped to hand Evansville (12-2) its second loss of the season.
Utica 7-3, Waterloo 3-6
Aaron Schauer struck out nine and allowed four hits in the first game for Utica (5-8). In Game 2, Brett Jakel landed two doubles to give Waterloo the win (3-8).
Eastern Section
Portage 12, Poynette 1
Adam Bortz went 3-for-6 with a double and five RBIs to help propel visiting Portage (10-5) past the Poynette (9-7).
Cottage Grove 10, DeForest 0 (7)
Dan Karlin-Kamin struck out 13 and allowed four hits for Cottage Grove (8-6) in its road win over DeForest (10-5).
Montello 11, Columbus 8
Mike Polcyn hit a three-run home run in the fourth to push Montello (12-3) past host Columbus (3-10).
Sun Prairie 5, Rio 3
Aaron Schmidt hit a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to give visiting Sun Prairie (6-7) the win over Rio (4-12).
Monona 16, Marshall 6
Vince Schmitz went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Monona (11-3) in its road win over Marshall (0-15).
Northern Section
Sauk Prairie 2, Ashton 0
Pitchers Taylor Koenig and Connor Leister allowed a combined five hits for Sauk Prairie (12-2) in its home shutout of Ashton (10-5).
Middleton 14, Cazenovia 1 (7)
Alan Roden’s three-run home run sparked Middleton (12-2) in its road win over Cazenovia (1-13).
Reedsburg 11, Wisconsin Dells 6
Chad Mazur went 3-for-6 with two doubles to lead Reedsburg (9-6) to a home victory versus Wisconsin Dells (0-13).
Cross Plains 13, Waunakee 2
Ryan Pulvermacher hit a grand slam to break the game open for Cross Plains (6-9) in its win over host Waunakee (5-10).
Western Section
Verona 14,
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 2 (7)
Justin Scanlon and Derek Burgenske each had three hits for Verona (14-1) in a road victory over Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb (10-5).
Oregon 4, Dodgeville 1
Ian Schildgen went 4-for-5 with a double to lead Oregon (5-10) past visiting Dodgeville (3-12).
West Middleton 15, Muscoda 1 (7)
West Middleton (11-4) hit four home runs, including two from Dakota Daniels, in its home blowout versus Muscoda (6-9).
Argyle 5, Blanchardville 4
Neither Argyle (9-6) nor visiting Blanchardville (6-8) recorded an earned run as they combined for seven errors. Hogan Edwards and Alec Treuthardt each doubled for Argyle.
Hollandale 4-1, Wiota 2-7
Jared Rear went 2-for-5 with a double in Game 1 to give Hollandale (2-12) its second win of the season. Mitch Marty and Jesse Sturtz each landed three hits for Wiota (9-6) in the second game of the doubleheader.
Shullsburg/Benton 6-4, Ridgeway 5-3
Trevor Kattre gave Shullsburg/Benton (8-7) the win in Game 1 with an RBI single in the top of the ninth. Jacob Green went 4-for-5 with a double to defeat Ridgway (6-9) in the second game.