Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED IN THE WISCONSIN RIVER VALLEY FROM AROUND AVOCA IN NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTY THROUGH SPRING GREEN TO THE SAUK PRAIRIE AREA. PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS ALSO DEVELOPED FROM AROUND MINERAL POINT AND DARLINGTON TO NEAR BARABOO, REEDSBURG AND PORTAGE. VISIBILITIES IN THE DENSE FOG WILL BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. SLOW DOWN IF YOU DRIVE INTO ONE OF THESE DENSE FOG AREAS. AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 7 AM OR 8 AM CDT.