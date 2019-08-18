A four-run sixth inning help host Verona post a 5-1 victory over Blanchardville in the third round of the Home Talent League’s Western Section amateur baseball playoffs on Sunday.
David Lund started the rally with a tiebreaking run-scoring single. A bases-loaded wild pitch scored Luke Yapp before Justin Scanlon’s RBI single to center made for a four-run lead.
Derek Burgenske homered in the first for Verona. Winning pitcher Kyle Nelson had eight strikeouts.
SOUTHEAST SECTION
Evansville 7, Stoughton 3
Jameson Lavery had a two-run homer and four RBIs to lead Evansville past error-plagued host Stoughton. Brent Cashore allowed one run over eight innings and struck out three to record the win.
Stoughton outhit the visitors 11-9 but stranded 12 baserunners — eight more than Evansville. All of Evansville’s run were unearned due to five Stoughton errors.
NORTHERN SECTION
Sauk Prairie 6, Muscoda 5
Host Sauk Prairie rallied from a three-run deficit with a five-run seventh inning to advance past Muscoda. Tyler Prime went 3-for-5 with two doubles, Alex Mayer went 2-for-5 with a double and Jeremy Meier went 3-for-4 with a double .
Connor Leister threw five innings, allowing one run, to get the win. Taylor and Sam Koenig combined for the final four innings.
Lucas Price put on a hitting clinic for Muscoda, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run with 3 RBIs.
EASTERN SECTION
Sun Prairie 7, Monona 5
After Monona took the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth, Sun Prairie broke the game open with five in the bottom half to take a lead it never relinquished. Five Sun Prairie players collected multiple hits, while Monona was led by a 3-for-4 effort from Kody Parman.