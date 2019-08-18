A four-run sixth inning help host Verona post a 5-1 victory over Blanchardville in the third round of the Home Talent League’s Western Section amateur baseball playoffs on Sunday.

David Lund started the rally with a tiebreaking run-scoring single. A bases-loaded wild pitch scored Luke Yapp before Justin Scanlon’s RBI single to center made for a four-run lead.

Derek Burgenske homered in the first for Verona. Winning pitcher Kyle Nelson had eight strikeouts.

SOUTHEAST SECTION

Evansville 7, Stoughton 3

Jameson Lavery had a two-run homer and four RBIs to lead Evansville past error-plagued host Stoughton. Brent Cashore allowed one run over eight innings and struck out three to record the win.

Stoughton outhit the visitors 11-9 but stranded 12 baserunners — eight more than Evansville. All of Evansville’s run were unearned due to five Stoughton errors.

NORTHERN SECTION

Sauk Prairie 6, Muscoda 5

Host Sauk Prairie rallied from a three-run deficit with a five-run seventh inning to advance past Muscoda. Tyler Prime went 3-for-5 with two doubles, Alex Mayer went 2-for-5 with a double and Jeremy Meier went 3-for-4 with a double .

Connor Leister threw five innings, allowing one run, to get the win. Taylor and Sam Koenig combined for the final four innings.

Lucas Price put on a hitting clinic for Muscoda, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run with 3 RBIs.

EASTERN SECTION

Sun Prairie 7, Monona 5

After Monona took the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth, Sun Prairie broke the game open with five in the bottom half to take a lead it never relinquished. Five Sun Prairie players collected multiple hits, while Monona was led by a 3-for-4 effort from Kody Parman.

