Sun Prairie rallied with three runs in the eighth inning Sunday to defeat visiting DeForest 6-5 in a Home Talent League Eastern Section amateur baseball game.

Justin Krebs brought Sun Prairie within one run with a ground ball that scored Mike Engelhart. Randy Molina followed with a two-run single to right for the tying and winning runs.

Molina finished 3-for-5. Krebs, Englehart, Ty Hamilton and Alex Oakley each had two hits.

Jack George was a homer short of the cycle for DeForest.

Montello 4, Rio 3

Curtis Morgan struck out seven in eight innings, leading Montello over host Rio.

Noah Polcyn went 3-for-4 for the winners.

Northern Section

Black Earth 9, Plain 1

Marcus Caminiti struck out 11 and allowed one run in eight innings to lead host Black Earth past Plain.

Tony Caminiti hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Ashton 7, Waunakee 3

Derek Rothwell struck out 18 batters and didn’t allow a hit through eight innings to help host Ashton defeat Waunakee.

Ashton’s Liam Bellevaeu hit a grand slam in the fourth inning.

Southeast Section

Stoughton 11, Waterloo 4

Ryan Nyhagen hit a three-run homer with two outs in the fourth inning to push host Stoughton past Waterloo.

Ben Riffle struck out 10 in a complete game for Stoughton, which had five players record multiple hits.

Albion 6, McFarland 4

After trailing for five innings, Albion’s Adam Gregory hit a two-run homer in the sixth to propel the victory over host McFarland.

Western Section

Argyle 7, Hollandale 6 (12) Trailing by one run in the bottom of the 12th, Drew Nafzger tied the game with a single before host Argyle won on a walk-off error.

Lukas Kolasch struck out nine over six innings for Argyle.

Blanchardville 30,

Ridgeway 3 (6) Host Blanchardville’s first 13 batters in the third inning all scored in a six-inning rout of Ridgeway.

AJ Hendrickson gave up one run in three innings and hit a two-run single in the first.

