Sun Prairie rallied with three runs in the eighth inning Sunday to defeat visiting DeForest 6-5 in a Home Talent League Eastern Section amateur baseball game.
Justin Krebs brought Sun Prairie within one run with a ground ball that scored Mike Engelhart. Randy Molina followed with a two-run single to right for the tying and winning runs.
Molina finished 3-for-5. Krebs, Englehart, Ty Hamilton and Alex Oakley each had two hits.
Jack George was a homer short of the cycle for DeForest.
Montello 4, Rio 3
Curtis Morgan struck out seven in eight innings, leading Montello over host Rio.
Noah Polcyn went 3-for-4 for the winners.
Northern Section
Black Earth 9, Plain 1
Marcus Caminiti struck out 11 and allowed one run in eight innings to lead host Black Earth past Plain.
Tony Caminiti hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
Ashton 7, Waunakee 3
Derek Rothwell struck out 18 batters and didn’t allow a hit through eight innings to help host Ashton defeat Waunakee.
Ashton’s Liam Bellevaeu hit a grand slam in the fourth inning.
Southeast Section
Stoughton 11, Waterloo 4
Ryan Nyhagen hit a three-run homer with two outs in the fourth inning to push host Stoughton past Waterloo.
Ben Riffle struck out 10 in a complete game for Stoughton, which had five players record multiple hits.
Albion 6, McFarland 4
After trailing for five innings, Albion’s Adam Gregory hit a two-run homer in the sixth to propel the victory over host McFarland.
Western Section
Argyle 7, Hollandale 6 (12) Trailing by one run in the bottom of the 12th, Drew Nafzger tied the game with a single before host Argyle won on a walk-off error.
Lukas Kolasch struck out nine over six innings for Argyle.
Blanchardville 30,
Ridgeway 3 (6) Host Blanchardville’s first 13 batters in the third inning all scored in a six-inning rout of Ridgeway.
AJ Hendrickson gave up one run in three innings and hit a two-run single in the first.