Sun Prairie’s Taylor Middaugh pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out seven during a 6-0 victory over host DeForest in a Home Talent League Eastern Section amateur baseball game on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Schmidt had two home runs and three RBIs, while Jack Maastricht went 3-for-3 for the winners. Sun Prairie extended its division lead over DeForest to two games.
Poynette 9, Columbus 7
Poynette’s four-run fifth inning helped defeat Columbus at home.
Jalen Knuteson was 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and Dylan Tomlinson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the winners.
Portage 9, Cottage Grove 8 (11)
Portage’s Travis Hamilton singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 11th to beat visiting Cottage Grove. Hamilton finished with seven RBIs.
NORTHERN SECTION
Waunakee 11, Plain 7
Riley Ripp went 3-for-6 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs — and also earned the victory — as Waunakee defeated Plain on the road.
Sauk Prairie 7, Cazenovia 1
Sam Koenig went 3-for-4 with two doubles to help Sauk Prairie beat host Cazenovia. Dylan Slotty went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Elliott Dederich was 3-for-4.
Middleton 7, Ashton 3 (8)
Brennen Schmidt had a two run homer in the eighth to help propel Middleton to victory over host Ashton. Schmidt finished 4-for-5.
SOUTHEAST SECTION
Jefferson 9, Utica 2
Cory Roth tripled in the seventh to score Ian Drays, who reached on a two-run double, as Jefferson defeated host Utica.
Evansville 4, McFarland 0
Trevor Aasen tossed a shutout as Evansville defeated host McFarland. Sam Behm went 2-for-2, and Joe Cox went 2-for-5 for the winners.
WESTERN SECTION
Verona 15, Belleville 0 (5)
Verona held visiting Belleville to no hits in the victory.
John Moynihan had a grand slam and a home run, totaling six RBIs, and Rob Capener went 3-for-3 with five RBIs for the winners.
Dodgeville 8, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 4
Trent Jones had a three-run homer in the third to help boost Dodgeville over visiting Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb.
Jordan Olson went 2-for-3 with a double, and Bailey Amble went 2-for-3 for Dodgeville.