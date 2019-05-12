Yonardo Hedenez drove in the winning run as visiting Stoughton beat Jefferson 5-4 in a Home Talent League Southeast Section amateur baseball game Sunday.
Hedenez also struck out five in two innings and went 4-for-5 for the Merchants (2-0). Cory Roth had a home run and Christian Ott went 2-for-4 to lead the Blue Devils (1-1).
Fort Atkinson 5, Cambridge 2
Chris Koepke had three RBIs to lead the host Generals (2-0) against Cambridge (0-2).
Utica 5, McFarland 4
Christian Stokstad and Max Gartzke each had three hits to help the Association (1-1) defeat the host Muskies (1-1).
Waterloo 8, Lake Mills 2
Brett Jakel went 4-for-5 to lift the host McKays (1-1) past Lake Mills (0-1).
Eastern Section
Rio 17, Columbus 2
Trevor Kearney had four RBIs as the Railmen (2-0) routed the host Crawdads (0-2).
Sun Prairie 9, Cottage Grove 7
Aaron Schmidt's three RBIs led the host Red Birds (2-1) past Cottage Grove.
Portage 11, Monona 4
Kalen Mace went 3-for-5 and struck out nine to help the host Skeeters (2-1) defeat the Braves (1-1).
DeForest 17, Montello 5
Kendall Frank went 5-for-6 with a home run and a double to lead the Deacons (2-1) past the host Granite Jaxx (1-1).
Northern Section
Muscoda 3, Plain 1
Brett Hach and Nate Jennings both doubled to lead Muscoda (1-1) against host Plain (0-3).
Sauk Prairie 10, Cross Plains 9
Sam Koenig hit a 3-run homer in the fifth to give the host Twins (2-0) the victory against the Businessmen (1-1).
Waunakee 10, Reedsburg 3
Blake Bieri pitched eight innings and struck out 10 to lift Waunakee (2-0) over the visiting Pirates (2-1).
Western Section
Verona 14, Belleville 0
Rob Capener went 3-for-3 to lift the Cavaliers (2-0) past host Belleville (0-2).
West Middleton 2, Oregon 0
Curtis Sheahan struck out seven for the Braves (1-1) against the host Orioles (0-2).
Dodgeville 2, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 0
Ryan Kussmaul struck out 12 to lead the Knights (1-1) against the host Bluffers (1-1).
Hollandale 9, Shullsburg/Benton 6
The visiting Bullets (2-0) used 17 hits to beat the Fever (0-2).
Wiota 4, Blanchardville 1
Jesse Sturtz allowed one hit to help the host Indians (2-0) defeat the Bullets (1-1).