Home Talent League: Season still in question after four teams decide to go inactive this season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There remains serious doubt as to whether the Home Talent League will hold any official games this season, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While some teams in the adult amateur baseball league already have begun to play non-league games, four of the HTL's 41 teams have announced they will not be active this season.

The inactive teams are defending HTL Grand Champion Verona, Lake Mills, Monona and West Middleton. Other teams are still considering whether they will play this summer.

Commissioner Pat Reilly announced earlier this month that the league hoped to resume play on the weekend of July 4, with a shortened, 10-game season.

Today, though, he said in an email that he is “not sure what will happen yet with the season. It is on, still, but if more teams drop, we may have to put it on hold.”

Modifications are being made to the schedule proposal for each of the four HTL sections, based on the number of teams in each section that remain active.

Iin addition, one player from the Fort Atkinson Generals has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, and the manager of the Wisconsin Dells team is in quarantine after being exposed to the virus by a roommate.