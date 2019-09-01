Sauk Prairie took a major step closer to winning the Home Talent League amateur baseball championship on Sunday with a 6-1 victory against Sun Prairie in Marshall.
Connor Leister scattered three hits over six innings and recorded six strikeouts for Sauk Prairie (2-0), which is the only unbeaten team remaining in the four-team round-robin championship series and can clinch the title next Sunday with a victory at Evansville.
Lucas Koening reached on an error in the third inning, allowing Alex Mayer to score the go-ahead run for Sauk Prairie. Chucky Schara added a two-run double in the eighth for the winners.
Ty Hamilton, Aaron Schmidt and Jaden Wilke each had two hits for Sun Prairie (1-1).
Verona 14, Evansville 4
John Moynihan went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs to spark host Verona (1-1), which seized control with an eight-run first inning.
David Lund went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Mike Jordahl was 4-for-4 and Justin Scanlon went 3-for-5.
Brent Cashore homered in the fourth inning for Evansville (0-2).