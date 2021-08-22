 Skip to main content
Home Talent League: Sauk Prairie tips Ashton in 10 innings to win Northern Section final
AMATEUR BASEBALL | HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Home Talent League: Sauk Prairie tips Ashton in 10 innings to win Northern Section final

Alex Mayer’s fourth hit of the game with two outs in the 10th inning pushed Sauk Prairie past Ashton 10-9 in the Home Talent League’s Northern Section final on Sunday.

Ashton led 6-0 after 2½ innings, powered by a three run homer from Luke Ballweg. However, two-run doubles from Sam Koenig and Dylan Slotty gave Sauk a one-run lead with a five-run fifth.

Ashton rallied from three down, tying it in the ninth with a two-run homer by Liam Belleveau. But Mayer’s third RBI ended the game.

Stoughton 4, Jefferson 3 (10)

A walk-off single by Yo Herdenez gave Stoughton the win in the Southeast Section final.

He had two RBIs and pitched a scoreless final eight innings, striking out nine to earn the win. Pat Cottrell drove in two runs on two hits for Jefferson, which couldn’t hold onto an early 3-1 lead.

Monona 8, Montello 7

Montello broke a tie with two runs in the top of the ninth, only to have Monona score three times in the bottom half to walk it off in the Eastern Section final.

Kian O’Brien scored the winning run. Noah Polcyn had three hits for Montello.

Belleville 3,

Shullsburg/Benton 1

Justin Langley struck out 13 and allowed one run in a complete game to guide Belleville to a win in the Western Section final.

Matt Everson had two hits for the winners. Jake Berendes had two hits for Shullsburg/Benton.

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES

HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.

Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.

Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.

Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.

Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.

Sunday’s results

Northern Section

Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0

Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1

Cross Plains at Muscoda

Western Section

Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)

Richland Center at Verona

Belleville at Hollandale

Eastern Section

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

Monona at Columbus

Cottage Grove at Montello

Southeast Section

Jefferson 4, McFarland 0

Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Today’s games

Western Section

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.

Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 games

Northern Section

Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.

Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.

Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.

Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.

Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Western Section

Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.

Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.

Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.

DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.

Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.

Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.

Southeast Section

Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.

Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s area summaries

Northern Section

BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0

Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0

Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).

SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1

Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3

Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).

Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).

Western Section

SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)

Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0

Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).

Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).

Eastern Section

RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1

Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).

Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).

Southeast Section

JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0

McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2

Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).

Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).

STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5

Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0

Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).

EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0

Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0

Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).

Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.

Saturday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4

Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0

Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.

