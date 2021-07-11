 Skip to main content
Home Talent League: Sauk Prairie tips Ashton 2-1
AMATEUR BASEBALL | HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Home Talent League: Sauk Prairie tips Ashton 2-1

Connor Leister struck out seven and allowed five hits in a complete game to guide Sauk Prairie to a 2-1 victory over visiting Ashton on Sunday in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game.

The win keeps undefeated Sauk Prairie comfortably in first place atop the Northern West division, while the loss keeps Ashton in second, below Cross Plains, in the Northern East division.

Elliot Dederich doubled and scored both runs for Sauk Prairie. Liam Belleveau had two hits and scored for Ashton.

Monona 6, Sun Prairie 3

Monona scored six runs in the second inning to top visiting Sun Prairieand expand its lead in the Eastern Division. Taylor Carlson, Vince Schmitz and Kyle McHugh each hit a single and double for Monona. Randy Molina hit 2-for-4 with a double for Sun Prairie.

Columbus 12, Portage 2 (7)

Trace Kirchburg allowed two hits and struck out 14 in a complete game, and drove in three runs on two doubles to power Columbus past Portage. Eliot Turnquist drove in two runs on three hits, Kendall Minick had two hits and two RBIs and Ryan Schulte had two RBIs and a hit for Columbus.

Poynette 12, Rio 4

A five-run fifth inning by Poynette broke a 3-3 tie and led to a victory over visiting Rio. Kelby Petersen drove in two runs on three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single. Steve Leiterman also had three hits for Poynette, with a triple and two RBIs.

Cambridge 9, Albion 6

Jared Horton and Rex Morrow each went 3-for-4 for Cambridge in its victory over Albion. Colton Ehrke had two RBIs, a single and a double. Clay Klubertanz homered for Albion.

Evansville 18, Utica 9

Joe Cox drove in five runs on four hits as Evansville beat Utica. Drew Larson had three RBIs on three hits. For Utica, Clayton Mathwig had three hits, two for doubles, and an RBI and Ben Hildebrandt also had three hits plus two RBIs.

Stoughton 12, Waterloo 1 (7)

A two-run homer by Julian Edwards broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and started a streak of 11 unanswered runs by Stoughton, which earned the mercy-rule victory over host Waterloo. Edwards totaled three hits, and Jason Brewer, Yo Herdenez and Andres Moreno also homered for the winners.

Mazomanie 4, Cross Plains 2

A three-run fourth inning was enough for Mazomanie to edge host Cross Plains, ending their three-game win streak. Winning pitcher Tim Hewitt allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 8⅓ innings pitched, and Hudson Barsness hit a single and double for Mazomanie. Dan Karnick pitched a shutout over the final 5⅓ innings for Cross Plains, who remained atop the Northern East division despite the loss.

Middleton 10, Reedsburg 0 (7)

After a five-run first inning, host Middleton never looked back in a victory over Reedsburg. Trey Hewuse hit the RBI single to end it in the seventh, snapping Middleton’s two-game losing streak. Brennan Schmitt hit 2-for-4 with an RBI double, and Drew Farrell plus Luke Schafer had three hits each for Middleton.

Muscoda 8, Black Earth 4

Muscoda trailed 1-0 after 3½ innings, but scored eight straight runs to defeat visiting Black Earth. Ryan Wickman and Tyler Hach each hit 2-for-4 with a double for Muscoda. Tony and Marcus Caminiti had two hits apiece for Black Earth.

Waunakee 18, Cazenovia 0 (7)

Waunakee ran away from Cazenovia with 13 runs in the second and third innings combined. Bryce Bieri pitched five shutout, hitless innings with 10 strikeouts and had three hits at the plate.

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 1, Dodgeville 0

Scott Gordon pitched a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts to earn Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb the win over Dodgeville in a pitcher’s duel. Ryan Ussmaul struck out 13 batters over eight innings for Dodgeville in the hard-luck loss. Finn Pohlman had two hits and scored on Jon Killoy’s RBI single for PB/MH.

Verona 17, Argyle 1 (7)

Justin Scanlon drove in three runs off two doubles to lead Verona to a victory over visiting Argyle. Jacob Slonim had three hits, one for a double, plus an RBI and Luke Yapp and Josh Beier added two hits and two RBIs apiece, with Yapp hitting one double.

Hollandale 8, Wiota 1

Tanler Ames allowed one run and struck out seven in six innings to guide Hollandale past host Wiota. Alex Schauff and Griffin Rear each had three hits for the winners.

Blanchardville 15, Richland Center 3 (8)

Blanchardville scored eight runs over the first two innings en route to a victory over host Richland Center. Brooks Chandler hit 3-for-6 with a home run, double and four RBIs. Kyle Kleppe also had three hits for the winners, plus two RBIs, and Drew Schliem struck out nine over eight innings pitched for the win.

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES

HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.

Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.

Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.

Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.

Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.

Sunday’s results

Northern Section

Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0

Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1

Cross Plains at Muscoda

Western Section

Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)

Richland Center at Verona

Belleville at Hollandale

Eastern Section

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

Monona at Columbus

Cottage Grove at Montello

Southeast Section

Jefferson 4, McFarland 0

Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Today’s games

Western Section

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.

Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 games

Northern Section

Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.

Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.

Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.

Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.

Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Western Section

Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.

Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.

Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.

DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.

Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.

Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.

Southeast Section

Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.

Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s area summaries

Northern Section

BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0

Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0

Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).

SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1

Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3

Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).

Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).

Western Section

SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)

Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0

Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).

Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).

Eastern Section

RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1

Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).

Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).

Southeast Section

JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0

McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2

Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).

Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).

STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5

Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0

Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).

EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0

Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0

Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).

Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.

Saturday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4

Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0

Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.

Tags

