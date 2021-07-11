Home Talent League: Sauk Prairie tips Ashton 2-1

A five-run fifth inning by Poynette broke a 3-3 tie and led to a victory over visiting Rio. Kelby Petersen drove in two runs on three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single. Steve Leiterman also had three hits for Poynette, with a triple and two RBIs.

Cambridge 9, Albion 6

Jared Horton and Rex Morrow each went 3-for-4 for Cambridge in its victory over Albion. Colton Ehrke had two RBIs, a single and a double. Clay Klubertanz homered for Albion.

Evansville 18, Utica 9

Joe Cox drove in five runs on four hits as Evansville beat Utica. Drew Larson had three RBIs on three hits. For Utica, Clayton Mathwig had three hits, two for doubles, and an RBI and Ben Hildebrandt also had three hits plus two RBIs.

Stoughton 12, Waterloo 1 (7)

A two-run homer by Julian Edwards broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and started a streak of 11 unanswered runs by Stoughton, which earned the mercy-rule victory over host Waterloo. Edwards totaled three hits, and Jason Brewer, Yo Herdenez and Andres Moreno also homered for the winners.

Mazomanie 4, Cross Plains 2