Home Talent League: Sauk Prairie tips Ashton 2-1

Connor Leister struck out seven and allowed five hits in a complete game to guide Sauk Prairie to a 2-1 victory over visiting Ashton on Sunday in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game.
The win keeps undefeated Sauk Prairie comfortably in first place atop the Northern West division, while the loss keeps Ashton in second, below Cross Plains, in the Northern East division.
Elliot Dederich doubled and scored both runs for Sauk Prairie. Liam Belleveau had two hits and scored for Ashton.
Monona 6, Sun Prairie 3
Monona scored six runs in the second inning to top visiting Sun Prairieand expand its lead in the Eastern Division. Taylor Carlson, Vince Schmitz and Kyle McHugh each hit a single and double for Monona. Randy Molina hit 2-for-4 with a double for Sun Prairie.
Columbus 12, Portage 2 (7)
Trace Kirchburg allowed two hits and struck out 14 in a complete game, and drove in three runs on two doubles to power Columbus past Portage. Eliot Turnquist drove in two runs on three hits, Kendall Minick had two hits and two RBIs and Ryan Schulte had two RBIs and a hit for Columbus.
Poynette 12, Rio 4
A five-run fifth inning by Poynette broke a 3-3 tie and led to a victory over visiting Rio. Kelby Petersen drove in two runs on three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single. Steve Leiterman also had three hits for Poynette, with a triple and two RBIs.
Cambridge 9, Albion 6
Jared Horton and Rex Morrow each went 3-for-4 for Cambridge in its victory over Albion. Colton Ehrke had two RBIs, a single and a double. Clay Klubertanz homered for Albion.
Evansville 18, Utica 9
Joe Cox drove in five runs on four hits as Evansville beat Utica. Drew Larson had three RBIs on three hits. For Utica, Clayton Mathwig had three hits, two for doubles, and an RBI and Ben Hildebrandt also had three hits plus two RBIs.
Stoughton 12, Waterloo 1 (7)
A two-run homer by Julian Edwards broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and started a streak of 11 unanswered runs by Stoughton, which earned the mercy-rule victory over host Waterloo. Edwards totaled three hits, and Jason Brewer, Yo Herdenez and Andres Moreno also homered for the winners.
Mazomanie 4, Cross Plains 2
A three-run fourth inning was enough for Mazomanie to edge host Cross Plains, ending their three-game win streak. Winning pitcher Tim Hewitt allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 8⅓ innings pitched, and Hudson Barsness hit a single and double for Mazomanie. Dan Karnick pitched a shutout over the final 5⅓ innings for Cross Plains, who remained atop the Northern East division despite the loss.
Middleton 10, Reedsburg 0 (7)
After a five-run first inning, host Middleton never looked back in a victory over Reedsburg. Trey Hewuse hit the RBI single to end it in the seventh, snapping Middleton’s two-game losing streak. Brennan Schmitt hit 2-for-4 with an RBI double, and Drew Farrell plus Luke Schafer had three hits each for Middleton.
Muscoda 8, Black Earth 4
Muscoda trailed 1-0 after 3½ innings, but scored eight straight runs to defeat visiting Black Earth. Ryan Wickman and Tyler Hach each hit 2-for-4 with a double for Muscoda. Tony and Marcus Caminiti had two hits apiece for Black Earth.
Waunakee 18, Cazenovia 0 (7)
Waunakee ran away from Cazenovia with 13 runs in the second and third innings combined. Bryce Bieri pitched five shutout, hitless innings with 10 strikeouts and had three hits at the plate.
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 1, Dodgeville 0
Scott Gordon pitched a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts to earn Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb the win over Dodgeville in a pitcher’s duel. Ryan Ussmaul struck out 13 batters over eight innings for Dodgeville in the hard-luck loss. Finn Pohlman had two hits and scored on Jon Killoy’s RBI single for PB/MH.
Verona 17, Argyle 1 (7)
Justin Scanlon drove in three runs off two doubles to lead Verona to a victory over visiting Argyle. Jacob Slonim had three hits, one for a double, plus an RBI and Luke Yapp and Josh Beier added two hits and two RBIs apiece, with Yapp hitting one double.
Hollandale 8, Wiota 1
Tanler Ames allowed one run and struck out seven in six innings to guide Hollandale past host Wiota. Alex Schauff and Griffin Rear each had three hits for the winners.
Blanchardville 15, Richland Center 3 (8)
Blanchardville scored eight runs over the first two innings en route to a victory over host Richland Center. Brooks Chandler hit 3-for-6 with a home run, double and four RBIs. Kyle Kleppe also had three hits for the winners, plus two RBIs, and Drew Schliem struck out nine over eight innings pitched for the win.